“I know what you want me to answer – Yeah, we miss Kyrie Irving”: Kevin Durant hilariously explains what the Nets are missing this year after their 3rd regular-season loss

Following their 106-93 loss against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, Kevin Durant explains what the Brooklyn Nets have been missing this year.

Entering the 2021-2022 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets were the strong favourites to win their maiden title. Behind the leadership of Kevin Durant and James Harden, the team looked strong despite the whole Kyrie Irving-vaccine fiasco.

However, the Nets aren’t looking to be the deadly team they were expected to be entering the regular season. After suffering losses to the Bucks and Hornets in their first four games, Kevin Durant and co. suffered yet another loss, this time against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, and now have a slow 2-3 start.

On Wednesday night, a game that saw 12 lead changes and 2 ties, ended with the Heat comfortably winning the contest 106-93. Jimmy Buckets’ 17-point, 14 rebounds and 7 assists near triple-double performance shadowed KD’s 25-point ad 11-rebounds double-double night.

Also Read: When the Bulls legend manifested his storied double nickel game at MSG

And during the postgame interview, The Durantuala hilariously revealed what the Nets have been missing since last year.

“We miss Kyrie Irving”: Kevin Durant

It is pretty evident that Steve Nash’s team misses Kyrie Irving on the floor. A 50-40-90 shooter, Irving’s efficiency has truly been missed in these first couple of games so far. And Kevin definitely feels the load without Kai on the squad.

During the postgame interview, Durant was asked to talk about the squad’s offense this season from last season. Durant had an interesting answer:

“I know what you want me to say (laughs). Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. We do. He’s part of our team. But like I said, we’ve been generating great shots. We’ve been getting in the paint. We just gotta knock them down.”

After being asked about the difference between the teams offense last season as compared this season, Kevin Durant jokingly says “Yeah, we do miss Kyrie” He adds “It’s just a matter of us knocking them down, I think it’ll come” pic.twitter.com/UhLFbBSlCG — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 28, 2021

Also Read: Nets’ James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now

Kevin Durant, along with the help provided by James Harden, will have to help Brooklyn find their winning ways before they fall further down in the standings. The Nets will now hope to grab some wins as they play 3 more games at the Barclays Center, before going on a 6-game road trip.