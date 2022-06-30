“I learnt from Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become better!”: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal claims to be more dominant than his predecessors

Shaquille O’Neal claims to be the most dominant Center in NBA History ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.

The discussion about who is the best center of all time is very heated in the NBA community, and Shaq is well aware of this.

If there is one position in the NBA that has produced multiple greats throughout the years, it is the center position.

NBA bigs have sparked passionate disputes about who is the best. Each age had its own great big men, and while the present evolution of the league has rendered them less significant and useful, we can still build a plethora of lists.

Basketball has always centered on size and centers. From Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, and eventually modern players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

Shaq destroying everything in sight in the 2001 Finals. Pure dominance right here. Looks like a video game. pic.twitter.com/WnySDbQRUN — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) February 8, 2022

Many believe Shaquille O’Neal to be the most dominant player in NBA history. Others, however, believe that other giants, like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and, Wilt Chamberlain, will have a say in this.

The Diesel himself chimed in, claiming to be more dominant than everyone else.

Shaquille O’Neal believes he is superior to Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Shaq frequently expresses his admiration for the great guys that came before him. Although being the self-assured man that he is, he will always place himself at the top of that list.

Shaq frequently stated that Bill Russell is superior to him. But when it comes to players on a comparable level, like Wilt, Kareem, and Hakeem, O’Neal believes he is superior.

Shaq never misses an opportunity to showcase himself, and even after praising Wilt, he claimed that he will crush the Big Dipper.

In the league, comparisons to Kareem are frequent. Shaq recently chose to explain why he was better than Kareem and Wilt. O’Neal discussed this on an episode of his The Big Podcast with Shaq, noting that he was inspired by the other two Lakers icons.

O’Neal entered the NBA with high expectations. While he struggled at first, he would eventually catch up and become an unstoppable force.

It’s no surprise that he considers himself the most dominant player in league history. To be honest, it’s difficult to argue against that. During his prime, Shaq was a nightmare for his defenders, and he performed things that are practically unthinkable to witness in today’s NBA.

The discussion about who was better amongst him, Kareem, and Wilt can wait for another day. But no one can argue that Shaq was unstoppable on the court.

