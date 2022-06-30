“Knowing Kyrie Irving most likely he just didn’t show up”: NBA Twitter reacts to the 2016 Cavs reunion at Kevin Love’s wedding

Kevin Love’s recent wedding with his long-time girlfriend Kate Bock had the Cavaliers reunion as one of its major highlights.

It was the beginning of a new chapter in NBA veteran Kevin Love’s life, who recently tied the knot with girlfriend Kate Bock in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the New York Public Library. The two got engaged earlier this year and have been dating for close to seven years.

Having played 14 years in the league, one could expect the big names from the NBA fraternity to be present at the event. Leading from the front was former Cavs teammate and close friend LeBron James. The King had his Queen Savannah accompany him to the grand event.

Russell Westbrook and his wife Nina at Kevin Love’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/53mswHyRe3 — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) June 29, 2022

Also in attendance were Rich Paul with his girlfriend Adele and Russell Westbrook with his wife Nina Westbrook. However, the highlight remained the reunion of the iconic 2016 Cavaliers team. Those present were King James, K-Love, Richard Jefferson, J.R. Smith, Channing Frye, and James Jones.

The 2016 championship roster would pose for a picture with the bride and groom, setting the internet on fire. One crucial member absent from the frame was Kyrie Irving.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Cavaliers reunion at Kevin Love’s wedding.

It was a special day for Love, as he married his longtime girlfriend Kate Bock, with many big names of the NBA world in attendance, including close friend LeBron James. The former Cavs teammates share a close bond, evident at the ceremony, as well.

The band got back together for Kevin Love’s wedding 🥲 pic.twitter.com/u91SczU47M — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) June 29, 2022

Kyrie not being anywhere to be found at Kevin Love’s wedding, while almost all the other important players from that 2016 championship team were in attendance (and giving toasts!), kinda says a lot? and it’s a bummer — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) June 29, 2022

No kyrie? — EL (@GoKickRocks_4) June 29, 2022

Knowing Kyrie most likely he just didn’t show up lol — Ch😷😎 (@blackris_100) June 29, 2022

While Kyrie’s absence did raise a few eyebrows, many of the 2016 Cavs’ championship roster showed up in full strength. It was an emotional day for James, seeing his brother get hitched but didn’t forget to celebrate with some Lobos 1707.

