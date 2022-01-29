“I literally just couldn’t understand LeBron James, man!”: Lakers’ Austin Reaves reveals the hilarious context behind the memeable moment he shared with the King

Lakers star Austin Reaves talks about his meme moment alongside LeBron James after loss to the Hornets

The Lakers may have lost in Charlotte, but frankly, we don’t think fans will be too annoyed with the loss. After all, they kept it incredibly close with a very good Hornets team, right down to the end, despite missing Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Malik Monk. On top of that, Russell Westbrook quite possibly had his best performance of the season.

In 37 minutes, Brodie had 35 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting 52.2% from the field, and 42.9% from beyond the arc. Yes, the man has apparently even gained a jumpshot now.

But, as good as Russell Westbrook was during this game, we’re here to talk about Austin Reaves. And this little meme-worthy moment during a prior game for the Lakers.

After the game against the Hornets, Reaves sat down for his post-game interview. And during this time, he was asked about, what was it exactly, that was the reason behind this little moment. And well, his response is something you’re going to want to hear.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Austin Reaves explains why he made the face he did at LeBron James, against the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James is a player who has an incredibly elevated IQ for the game of basketball. And that definitely has its perks, sometimes the man can be so ahead of the curve, he even ends up leaving his own teammates in the dust. And apparently, that was exactly the reason behind why Austin Reaves looked so confused in the much meme’d clip.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Austin Reaves on meme with LeBron: “I think it was just a big misunderstanding. … He just caught me off guard. … I thought it was funny.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 29, 2022

LeBron James was out during this game due to knee soreness, which was the reason why he missed the Lakers’ last game as well.

As things stand, sources believe that the injury is nothing serious, and he should be back again soon. And we really hope that’s true because we’d absolutely love to see more moments just like this one.

