“I Lost Hope”: Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Reveals Moment When She Gave Up on Having a Relationship With Her Father

Dennis Rodman’s vivacious personality and penchant to challenge the status quo made him a cult hero. And also he wasn’t too shabby at basketball. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year played hard and party harder. While it made him endearing to his droves of fans and the paparazzi, it fractured his relationship with his children. That remains the case to this day according to his daughter Trinity Rodman, who no longer has hope of having a meaningful relationship with her father.

She was blessed with Rodman’s athletic genes and forged a soccer career. She’s a forward for Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League and has played 46 games for her country.

Given that she’s an athlete like her father, it’d be easy to assume that the two at least bond over sports if nothing else. But on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Trinity revealed that her relationship with Rodman is non-existent. She said,

“He would come around and I’d be like ‘Okay, here it is again. We’re going to start something, he’s going to be around.’ Boom. Months and months and months. This time it was years… I think after that was when I lost hope in ever getting him back. It was just going to be like, he’s popping in whenever he wants to be in a camera.”

During a game between the Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage in 2021, Rodman showed up unannounced to support Trinity, whom he hadn’t spoken to in a while. She believed it would be a fresh start and they’d be able to mend their relationship. However, that did not turn out to be the case and that was the last straw for the forward.

Trinity doesn’t view Dennis Rodman as a dad

Having been raised by her mother and having no real relationship with Rodman, Trinity has gotten comfortable with the idea of not having a father. When host Alexandra Cooper asked her about how she views the five-time NBA champion, the Spirit star responded,

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

Trinity has done all she can to form a relationship with her father. But she’s no longer interested in making an effort to mend their relationship. Either Rodman extends an olive brand or they remain estranged for the rest of their lives. However, Trinity is not holding her breath and waiting for the Bulls great to return to her life.