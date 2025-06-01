“Busting Each Other’s B*lls”: Jimmy Kimmel Once Corrected Kenny Smith’s Concert Comparison For NBA on TNT

February 24, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; TNT anchor Kenny Smith introduces Team Shaq general manager Shaquille O’Neal and Team Chuck general manager Charles Barkley before the BBVA rising stars challenge at the Amway Center in Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

With the two teams taking part in the 2025 NBA Finals decided, NBA on TNT’s coverage has officially come to an end. Since gaining media rights to the NBA in 1989, TNT has become a staple within the NBA world. Iconically, the network has produced the show Inside the NBA featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. Their unique approach to covering the sport has made an everlasting impact on the sport.

Many people watch Inside the NBA more than they watch full-length basketball games. The dichotomy between the hosts immerses the viewer as if they are talking about basketball with a group of friends.

In 2024, Kenny Smith made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The deep affection fans have for the show continues to leave him in awe.

“Funny thing is people say that they didn’t watch the game, but I watched you guys,” Smith revealed. Despite the flattery, the two-time NBA champion doesn’t agree that the fan in question’s consumption of the sport is the most effective. “That’s like going to a concert and saying, ‘I don’t want to go to a concert, I just want to hear people talk about it,” Smith said.

Kimmel laughed at Smith’s initial comments but provided a bit of pushback. Instead, the talk show host corrected the broadcaster’s take.

“I don’t agree,” Kimmel proclaimed. “It’s like a comedy show. My wife has no interest in basketball, and yet she will sit down with me and watch your show, cause you guys are just busting each other’s b*lls nonstop.”

Smith didn’t disagree with Kimmel’s insertion. Rather, he clarified exactly what makes Inside the NBA different from any other sports talk show.

“We’re late-night TV. We all grew up with the late-night TV feel, so we kind of emulate that on our show,” Smith said.

That would explain the hilarious jokes and attitude that the crew brings to the show. Unfortunately, due to the NBA’s current media deal, ESPN owns coverage of the 2025 NBA Finals. On top of that, the league’s new media deal, which will kick in next season, doesn’t include NBA on TNT at all.

Luckily for fans, Inside the NBA will live on, but with a new home. ESPN now owns the media rights for the show, which means the beloved crew will continue to bring joy to basketball fans across the world.