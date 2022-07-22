“I love LeBron James, but let other people say that for you”: When Kevin McHale criticized The King for terming himself “the GOAT” after winning Cleveland’s 1st NBA title

Back in 2018, LeBron James called himself the “greatest player of all time” for helping the Cavaliers win their first-ever NBA title.

Back in 2016, LeBron James led the Cavaliers to pull the impossible. Coming back from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals, LBJ managed to bring a title to the city of Cleveland after five decades. And since he managed to create history on his way to win his 3rd championship, LeBron believes he was the greatest player of all time.

“That one right there made me the greatest player of all time … that’s what I felt,” LeBron told business partners Maverick Carter, Randy Mims and Rich Paul during an episode of ESPN’s “More Than An Athlete” series. “I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. … The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying, like, that was all for 52 years of everything in sports that’s gone on in Cleveland. And then after I stopped, I was like — that one right there made you the greatest player of all time.”

“Everybody was just talking — how [the Warriors] were the greatest team of all time, like it was the greatest team ever assembled,” he said. “And for us to come back, you know, the way we came back in that fashion, I was like, ‘You did, you did something special.’ That’s probably one of the only times in my career I felt like, oh, s—, like you did something special. I haven’t had, really had time, to really, like, sit back and think, but that … that was a moment.”

Different basketball personalities perceived these comments differently. While a few agreed with The King, several called LBJ ignorant for the same.

“LeBron James is a great player, I just think that’s disrespectful to Bill Russell”: Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale was one of the many who criticized Bron for his comments. In an episode of NBA TV’s “Players Only”, the long-time Boston Celtics legend spoke on the topic alongside Chris Webber and Isiah Thomas.

McHale started the conversation by criticizing James for “disrespecting” all the legends who came before him by calling himself the “greatest player of all time”. Kevin further said:

“I think LeBron is a great player,” McHale said. “I just think that’s disrespectful, honestly, to Bill Russell. What did Bill Russell do? He won every time. He said, ‘Fellas, you want to win? Come with me and we’ll go on the floor.’ That’s what this game is all about. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Michael (Jordan). There’s just so many (players). Larry (Bird) and Magic (Johnson), led teams and turned the league around.

“You don’t need to say that about yourself. Let other people say that for you. … I love the kid, I think he’s a great player. I think he’s been great for the game, but let other people say that for you. To me, it’s just disrespectful for a lot of people who came before you that were great, great, great players. You can’t compare eras … I didn’t like the way that sounded to me.”

Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas & Kevin McHale respond to LeBron’s comments saying he was the “GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/O9uN6hGCBy — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2019

Thomas was on the same page as Kevin. According to the Pistons legend “there is a certain thing about greatness that demands that you have humility”.

Yes, Bron now has a strong case for the GOAT title. However, we have to agree with McHale and Isiah here. It seems a bit odd to label yourself as the greatest player ever.

