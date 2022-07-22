Billionaire LeBron James tried to make a quick pay day by suing NBA 2K Developers for ‘tattoo designs’

2K is the closest thing to a real basketball video game. This realism got them in trouble, as they were sued for using LeBron James tattoos!

We all know that LeBron James is a superstar who likes to express himself. Be it through his business ventures or through his rousing speeches on social injustice.

Another way is through his tattoos, each of which holds significant meaning for the four-time NBA Champion!

Perhaps one of his most memorable tattoos is the one he got in honor of Kobe Bryant. One that featured the actual Black Mamba snake and Kobe’s iconic jersey numbers, 24 and eight.

Mamba 4 life—Ahead of tonight’s #Lakers game, LeBron James has revealed his latest tattoo in honor of Kobe Bryant. 💛💜 #TwentyFourever https://t.co/PD1on4WWQH pic.twitter.com/f2FzXa7cvh — E! News (@enews) February 1, 2020

In fact, James got most of his tattoos from Solid Oak Sketches. A tattoo parlor that has inked a number of NBA superstars, and even has trademark claims on said work.

Solid Oak Sketches sued NBA 2K for using its original tattoos on the character design of LeBron James and other NBA stars

In 2020, Take-Two Interactive, the producers of the NBA 2K series was sued by Solid Oak Sketches, a company known for tattooing a number of NBA players.

The company claimed that Take-Two had infringed on their tattoo designs. This includes most of the ink seen on LeBron James.

However, unfortunately for Solid Oak, a Manhattan federal Judge dismissed the case. Judge Laura Swain believed that there was no merit in the lawsuit, as the tattoos belong to the athletes now.

Take-Two wins NBA 2K lawsuit involving LeBron James’ tattoos https://t.co/vUuPq6BJyS pic.twitter.com/KoNtd5WrYx — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) March 26, 2020

It certainly is one of the weirder cases to have probably reached the judge’s table. Nevertheless, luck for video game fans, NBA 2k came out on top.

