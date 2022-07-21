LeBron James was going to be set back by $33 million for ‘stealing a slogan’

LeBron James is known for his benevolence and philanthropy. However, in 2020 an NGO sued the LA Lakers star for $33 million!

In 2018, then Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was criticized on FOX news. The King was called out for his take on the Donald Trump regime.

The FOX reporter in question was Laura Ingraham who addressed a video taken of James talking about the then President.

In the report, Ingraham incorrectly stated that LeBron hadn’t finished high school and that he should just “shut up and dribble”, rather than focus on political discourse!

'Shut up and dribble' — Fox News's Laura Ingraham to LeBron and Kevin Durant after their criticism of President Trump

As part of a retort to Ingraham and social injustice in general, James and his company UNINTERRUPTED started using the slogan, “I Am More Than An Athlete”. A slogan that got him sued.

Game Plan, a youth NGO sued LeBron James for $33 million for stealing their slogan

Following the report from FOX, LeBron James and his company began using the slogan, “I Am More Than An Athlete”. The saying became synonymous with James and other athletes around the world.

However, in 2020, The King and UNINTERRUPTED were sued for $33 million by Maryland-based NGO, Game Plan!

The organization claimed that James and his company infringed on its copyright over the slogan which was trademarked back in 2016. In response, the company has stated that the claim is meritless.

A Maryland nonprofit, Game Plan, has sued LeBron James’ company Uninterrupted for #trademark infringement for use of the mark, “I am more than an athlete” GP owns, “I am more than an athlete. GP Gameplan.” #sportslaw pic.twitter.com/HOHwu8q0yt — Jason Cruz (@dilletaunt) February 26, 2020

There is still no conclusion in sight to this case and is a bad look for all those involved. Nevertheless, LeBron will have other things on his mind right now. Especially as the 2021-2022 NBA season is close at hand.

