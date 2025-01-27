“I Love Pranking People”: Anthony Davis All Set to Host “Impractical Jokers” Type Show With Other Athletes

Oct 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (3) laughs as he exits the court after a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis has been dominating the court for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but the star big man is set to take on another challenge in the entertainment world. The 31-year-old will take a stab at comedy as the host of a new show on TBS, with the executive producers behind “Impractical Jokers” on board with the project.

The new comedy show, titled “Foul Play with Anthony Davis”, will have the Brow hosting numerous high-profile athletes. The nine-time All-Star may be more renowned for his presence on the court, but Davis revealed another pastime he enjoys that many may not know about.

“I’m always dominating on the court, but one thing you may not know about me – I love pranking people,” Davis said to start the show’s promotional video.

AD is taking the opportunity to make what he described as “a lot taller version” of the iconic “Impractical Jokers.” The 14-year veteran underlined his intention to bring huge names onto his show and have them prank each other. Davis emphasized that there would be massive moments, and nobody would be safe from his antics.

Davis has had viral moments surface throughout his career demonstrating his fun-loving personality and has even made a guest appearance on Impractical Jokers. But the future Hall of Famer will really have a chance to let loose and show a side of himself that the world hasn’t seen before.

Anthony Davis is taking his love of pranking the extra mile

The entire premise of “Foul Play” centers around AD’s love of pranking and “Impractical Jokers”, as he underlined in the show’s promo. Just from the short clip, TBS revealed that Terrance Mann, D’Angelo Russell, and Jarred Vanderbilt will be involved.

The show won’t just stick to NBA players, though, as several athletes from multiple leagues were featured in the Instagram video. WNBA sensation Cameron Brink and MLB star Mookie Betts were also named in the clip.

If the show takes off, there’s little doubt that Davis would bring on high-profile talents from other sports, including football and soccer. Considering the show revolves around hilarious practical jokes, any athlete from any sports league would be able to participate and have a memorable experience.

Similar to his superstar teammate, LeBron James, Davis is proving that he isn’t afraid to venture outside of the basketball world. AD’s “Foul Play” kicks off on February 16th following NBA All-Star coverage on TBS.