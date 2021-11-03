“I loved quieting down LeBron James and Staples Center with my shot!”: Jalen Green delivers a lovably cocky statement when asked about his clutch three against the Lakers

Rockets star Jalen Green comments on how it felt like to hit his two clutch shots against the Lakers in Staples Center

Jalen Green, man. Really, what can we really say about him that hasn’t been said already.

This Rockets rookie is absolutely electric. Every game, he has some form of highlight or the other. And while most rookies improve as the season goes on, the rate he is doing it at… let’s just say that Houston is already licking its lips.

A massive example of just how good this man can be was his performance against the Lakers.

Against LeBron James, at Staples Center, he had 24 points and 5 assists, on 60% from the field, and 50% from three. Yes, he also had 7 turnovers, but hey, he’ll probably improve that pretty quickly as well.

Speaking of his game against the Lakers though, Green had an incredibly clutch shot to make it a one-point game. And boy, was it an amazing one.

Oh, you haven’t seen it yet? Well, take a look at the tweet below then.

Jalen Green WHAT A SHOT 😳 pic.twitter.com/8iYKOsFdgH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2021

After the game, the rookie was asked what it felt like to hit a shot like that in Staples Center. And let’s just say, you are going to absolutely love his answer.

Also Read: NBA Twitter explodes as the Rockets’ rookie hits an incredible deep three in crunch time against the Lakers

Jalen Green loved quieting down a noisy Staples Center as he hit his shot against the Lakers

We won’t lie, we have a soft spot for rookies who are just the right amount of cocky. Frankly though, can you blame us? Just take a look at what he said about his shot in the tweet below.

“It was real loud in there and as soon as we hit shots it got quiet.” Jalen Green speaking to the overall fun of tonight’s close game w/ the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/YIQYE6KWjd — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) November 3, 2021

Now just think about this. How many first-year players would have taken the easy way out, delivering some sort of diplomatic answer to that question? About 9 out of 10 of them, right?

We’re just so happy Jalen Green is that 1. And we’ll be looking forward to him entertaining us further this season.

Also Read: Heat star’s averages reveal just how incredible he has been in his revenge season