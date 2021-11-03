“Jalen Green really went full Kobe Bryant on LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Rockets’ rookie hits an incredible deep three in crunch time against the Lakers

NBA Twitter reacts as Rockets rookie Jalen Green hits two massive shots from beyond the arc against the Lakers

What is it with younger players and being clutch?!

Coming into this season, Jalen Green was expected to be a pretty good player, but one that perhaps needed time to settle in. However, in that regard, the rookie has been very much ahead of his schedule. And while we will say his efficiency right now is nothing to write home about, there has been massive improvement as the season has gone on.

Getting back to the clutch gene though, Green apparently seems to have found the Kobe formula for the Rockets.

Why do we say that? Well, allow us to explain.

Jalen Green hits two clutch threes to bring the game within reach against the Lakers

Jalen Green finished this game with 24 points, on 9 of 15 from the field (60%), and 5 of 10 from three (50%). As we said, his efficiency has been improving in a hurry.

However, one thing to note here is, the man had not made a single shot in the second half… or for at least most of it.

Then, in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers were starting to run away with it, the man seemingly decided to do his best impression of one, Kobe Bean Bryant. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

And you already know NBA Twitter was going to go crazy over it.

TOP 75 SNUB — JaGOAT GREEN SZN (@Honest_NBAfan) November 3, 2021

he danced all over AD — REVENGE SZN KD (@DurGoat_7) November 3, 2021

Everyone who was on his ass are real quiet now — (@SeatleKrakHeads) November 3, 2021

That was an unbelievable shot, no question.

Trae, Dame, Steph, Luka kinda stuff — Kenna Kovic (@Kevin_aik) November 3, 2021

In the end, the Lakers came out with the 117-119 victory.

Despite the loss though, the Rockets will be very encouraged by what they saw today. If Jalen Green can really keep up this rapid level of improvement, there could be a day where he is anointed to be the best player in the league. And who knows, perhaps he even wins this organization their long-awaited NBA championship.

