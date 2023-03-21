“I make $2.5 million a year”: Dennis Rodman Once Called Out the NBA for Treating Him Differently than Other Stars

The NBA is one of the most polarizing sporting leagues in the world. And, one of the most polarizing players in the league’s history was none other than Dennis Rodman. The Worm is a figure that many still associate with the league.

Known for his eccentric and flamboyant personality, Rodman was an athlete recognized not only for his contributions on the court but also for his actions off it. The man was a party animal and regularly made headlines in some of the biggest gossip columns.

In addition to being recognizable, the five-time NBA Champion is also quite vocal. As such, when discussing his wealth in his book, Bad As I Wanna Be, Rodman seemed to call out the league that made him who he is. Specifically, implying that it is unfair that he only got paid $2.5 million a year, while the NBA brought in billions.

Dennis Rodman once called out the NBA for treating him differently and only paying him $2.5 million a year

Over the course of his career, Dennis Rodman made $27 million. A figure that makes his average salary in 12 seasons, $2.25 million a year. Not a figure to laugh at, that’s for sure.

However, with the egregious salaries players have nowadays, The Worm made pennies on the dime. And, he wasn’t exactly happy about it. In fact, Rodman called out his employer, the NBA in his 1998 book “Bad As I Wanna Be“.

In the book, Dennis states that while his yearly salary isn’t a small amount, it does not do him justice. Especially considering that the league is a billion-dollar business. With that in mind, the former DPOY claimed foul play and pretty much accused the NBA of treating him differently.

“I make $2.5 million a year. Nobody is going to feel sorry for me because of that, and nobody should. But the people also need to understand the kind of money that’s available out there. The NBA is a billion-dollar business. They’re filling arenas all over the place. Walk into any mall in any city in the United States and you’ll see at least three stores selling licensed NBA jerseys, shorts, sweatpants, baseball caps. The money is there for some people, but for others the door is closed. I make a lot of money, but when you look at my performance, my contribution, then you see I’m way in the back of the NBAs money train.”

To be fair to Dennis, he makes an extremely valid argument. After all, the NBA generated a massive $10 billion in revenue last year.

Rodman has it right, the NBA is bringing in billions of dollars every year

Dennis Rodman’s criticisms of the NBA are not unfounded. The league is one of the most successful and wealthy in the world of sports. Just last year, it generated a revenue of $10 billion. The first time the league breached the double-digit billion mark in its 76-year history.

Per @AP, the NBA’s annual revenue topped $10 billion for the first time ever — with basketball-related income also reaching a record $8.9 billion. pic.twitter.com/LUegkyo9Mm — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 14, 2022

It’s safe to say that The Worm gave fans across the world something to think about. And, seeing how much the NBA is actually making, one cannot help but wonder, how much of it goes to the players.