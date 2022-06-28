“I make millions by being the Chief Fun Officer!”: $400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal was enamored by Carnival Cruise Line and how they weren’t just for old people

Shaquille O’Neal began to endorse Carnival Cruise Line and was anointed as the Chief Fun Officer after signing on with them.

Shaquille O’Neal may have his leg pulled by Charles Barkley about how he’s in ‘every damn commercial’ but that shouldn’t take away from his financial genius and literacy. The 4x champ made bank during his 19-year playing career but realized the true key to generational wealth was within an expansion of his business venture.

Investments in companies he’s either heard of or believes in helped him increase his net worth by a mile. However, when it comes to endorsements, ‘The Big Aristotle’ has a leg up over the rest of the competition.

Back at LSU, one of his college professors told him that big guys in the NBA don’t sell. Instead of lashing out at him, Shaquille O’Neal took the constructive criticism in stride and realized that his professor was right.

While big guys didn’t sell, Shaq discovered that he had one tool that other big guys didn’t: humor. Ever since then, he’s used that as his way to endorse products and services he wanted to be invested in.

Shaquille O’Neal was named Chief Fun Officer for Carnival.

Shaquille O’Neal seems to have become the king o ‘NBA athletes who have their face plastered across an endorsement’ as he took this to another level while partnering with Carnival Cruises. While with them, the Lakers legend put a fun spin on the CFO title, renaming it to Chief Fun Officer rather than Chief Financial Officer.

“It’s my job to bring awareness to the people about how fun Carnival Cruise Line is. I used to be a hypocrite about it. I assumed, it’s for old people, it’s boring, there’s nothing to do. I was riding around and thought to check out one of these ships and it was one of the best things I’ve seen in life.”

Shaq has shot a number of commercials for Carnival over the years, showcasing just how much fun it is to be on the cruise ship.

