7 foot Shaquille O’Neal and son, Shareef O’Neal could add another feather to Billionaire LeBron James’ longevity cap

If there is a longevity award, LeBron James will pick it up by the end of his career. The title of ‘ironman of the NBA’ might rest with AC Green but when it comes to longevity, nobody can come close to LeBron.

His numbers at the end of his 19th season in the NBA are nothing short of remarkable, supernatural even. He was second in points per game and even scored 50 twice during the season.

His performance in year 19 speaks volumes about how much gas he still has left in the tank. A good indicator is how often he has played with or against head coaches in the NBA.

This also includes current head coach Darvin Ham, who he faced off against on numerous occasions. More notably, LeBron is known for playing with father-son duos.

Throughout his career, LBJ has played with six father-son duos. And, it looks like there is about to be a 7th.

If Shareef O’Neal makes it to the Lakers’ squad, LeBron James would have played with another father and son duo

Yes, LeBron played with Shaq in the 2009-10 season and now 12 years later it looks as though Shaq’s son Shareef might get a chance to play with uncle LeBron.

Shareef recently tried out for the Lakers and has confirmed that he will be joining their summer league team. If the stars align, he could very well end up on the roster.

Shareef O’Neal just finished his workout for the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/XySLA0tFf8 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) June 21, 2022

LeBron James on the other hand would be thrilled to have his friend’s kid as a teammate.

