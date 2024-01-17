“I May Laugh At Something Like That”: Michael Jordan Once Scoffed at Barack Obama’s Claim of Being a Baller

Michael Jordan built his NBA career from the bottom up based on his attitude of never backing down from challenges. Over time, the success of this approach gave rise to a self-belief-driven superiority complex that has lasted even after retirement. One such instance became public knowledge during MJ’s 2007 interview with GQ as he scoffed at Barack Obama’s claim of being a baller.

Advertisement

During the interaction, Obama became a focal talking point as the 6x champion supported the then-presidential election candidate. Upon being asked about the Hawaii-born’s declaration of being a skilled basketball player, the NBA icon shed light on an interesting proposition. “I know that. A baller can be playing at East Bank Club in the afternoon,” he stated.

“You know, you have a passion for it, but can you use your left hand? Maybe not. That’s the thing,” he further mentioned. Following this, the former Chicago Bulls star even attempted to point out the possible underlying reason behind Obama’s infamous claim. “Maybe he’s aspiring to connect to the athlete,” the 5x MVP highlighted.

Advertisement

Soon after that, Jordan further elaborated on his stance as he put the limelight on the difference in skillset. Using the interviewer as a reference point for his remark, the New York-born stated, “To say he can play to you, you may believe it. To say he can play to me, I may laugh at something like that”.

His statements further put into focus the well-known competitive nature of the shooting guard. It captured his intentions of never backing down from challenges while having faith in his capability as a basketball player. At the same time, it provided a glimpse into his shrewd mind as the 14x All-Star was also quick to identify the reasons why Obama might say such a thing in the first place. All in all, it displayed his close relationship with Obama as it was not the only time Jordan had ridiculed him.

Michael Jordan once trash-talked Barack Obama

During an interview with Ahmad Rashad in 2014, the Black Jesus mocked the golfing skills of the 44th President of the United States. “I never played with Obama, but I would. But naw, that’s okay, I take him out, he’s a hack. It’d be all day playing with him,” he openly declared.

That time around, Obama had decided to respond to the NBA Hall of Famer’s comments a few days later. Calling Jordan ‘not very well informed’, he mentioned, “There is no doubt that Michael is a better golfer than I am. Of course, if I was playing twice a day for the last 15 years, then that might not be the case.”

Thus, both of them shared a nearly similar mindset when it came to competing in the real world. Interestingly, this has been the biggest driving force behind their success as they rose to the top against all the odds. Perhaps that’s why MJ’s achievements serve as a benchmark in NBA while Obama remains the only ever black President in the USA.