Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Narrates A ‘Make Or Break’ Moment Between Him And Steve Kerr Following Their 2016 NBA Finals Loss

Fighting and clawing through the regular season and the playoffs to make it to the NBA Finals, only to lose on the biggest stage of all is hard for anyone, no matter how many times you’ve already been there. The 2016 Finals loss that the Golden State Warriors suffered at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers may have been the toughest pill to swallow for not just the fans or players but the entire staff of the GSW franchise. But did you know there was a moment that the Warriors dynasty may have faced a big setback after that Finals loss? Former Warriors GM Bob Myers breaks down how.

Making an appearance on ESPN a few days ago, Golden State Warriors former general manager Bob Myers shared an incident that took place with Steve Kerr right after losing to the Cavs in the NBA Finals.

What Myers described as the moment was a delicate one. He mentioned how the time right after losing in the Finals may have been the worst time to talk to a head coach as there are a plethora of emotions circling around in not just coaches or the general manager but the players who just gave it their all on the court.

“We walked back in the locker room and Steve’s (Kerr) in there and I’m in there. And the game was 15 seconds old, we just lost the NBA championship. He said to me, he said, ‘You know what? In the fourth quarter, I think I should’ve done this differently.’ So, in that moment, I had a choice.”

“I could’ve said, ‘Damn right you should’ve done it.’ If I had done that, I think our relationship’s over. He’s not going to forget that and one of us is gone. Whoever loses or wins the power struggle, he’s gone. But what I said to Steve was, ‘Steve, I got to give you better options. That’s how it should work. We all win, we all lose.”

The Golden State Warriors didn’t just lose in the Finals but they lost a 3-1 lead and then went on to lose at the biggest stage there was. So, that loss in the NBA Finals was bound to amplify whatever feelings there must’ve been.

But instead of chastising Kerr and his coaching, Bob Myers went on to take accountability instead. That interaction between the two not only saved their relationship but also led to three more NBA championships and the Warriors dynasty going down in the history books.

Myers’ relationship with Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr and Bob Myers have a wonderful relationship. The two have immense respect for each other’s work and both Kerr and Myers also had each other’s back throughout their time together. Last year, the two went on to shed some light on the relationship they have with one another. As per YahooSports, Bob Myers had this to say.

“Oh, boy, you know what a guy. What a once-in-a-lifetime friendship, once-in-a-lifetime person who — he’s a fantastic coach. He’s an all-time, top Hall of Fame coach. But you can go through your whole life and not meet people like that, not make friendships like that. It’s super rare.”

And by the looks of it, the feelings were mutual between Myers and Steve Kerr, who had something similar to say in that regard.

“Bob and I have a great friendship, a great working relationship, and I absolutely hope he comes back. But it’s also a case where I want what’s best for Bob, and if he decides that he’s going to leave, of course, I’m going to support him 100 percent, and we will remain friends for a long time. I would miss him, but I support him regardless of what he does.”

These were Kerr’s words when Myers was rumored to leave the Golden State Warriors organization. But looking back at the interaction between the two after the 2016 Finals loss, they surely have come a long way and seem to form a friendship that’ll last a lifetime.