Conor McGregor’s Son Rocks ‘Michael Jordan Jersey’ as He Celebrates Birthday With Friends and Family in an NBA-Themed Birthday Party

UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a ‘GOAT recognizes GOAT’ moment gifted his son a day he will remember for his lifetime. The former double champ rolled out an epic birthday bash for his 7-year-old son, gifting him a Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan jersey to celebrate the youngster’s birthday with his close ones.

Taking things to his Instagram account, the fighter-turned-millionaire shared a thread of wholesome pictures of his son having a ball with his friends and family. The kiddo was seen playing a game of basketball with his buddies against his friends who were seen in Lebron James Jersey.

“Best 7 years of my time on this earth, thank you God, thank you Mammy, thank you my son @conormcgregorjr you are the coolest kid I’ve ever known, I absolutely love you my boy! Happy 7th birthday my son, Daddy loves ya.”

McGregor and his better half, Dee Devlin welcomed their first child, Conor Jr on May 6, 2017, at 8 p.m. in Dublin’s Coombe Maternity Hospital. The fighter was ecstatic, sharing the good news to his ardent followers with a witty caption and a few pictures back then, and now the family has grown further.

Now ‘The Notorious’ has four lovely children with his long-time girlfriend and fiancee, Devlin. While Conor Jr is the couple’s first-born, the duo welcomed their second child, Cora in 2019. Following the birth of his first daughter, the couple expanded their family further welcoming two more sons – Rian and Mack in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

In fact, 2024 is turning out to be a massive year for the fighter with him investing huge sums in the bare-knuckle promotion as a stakeholder. All the while, fight fans are on their heels waiting for his grand return to the octagon.

In a 5-round banger, he is slated to take on ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout scheduled in July at UFC 303. Hyping up the event and upping the stakes, UFC partnered up with ESPN to dish out a stellar promo video, that has the fandom weak on its knees.

UFC fandom falls head over heels awaiting the return of the ‘King’

It has been over three long years since the MMA community last saw Conor McGregor inside the octagon. Though his last fight against Dustin Poirier did not go the way anyone expected it to go, the presence of the former double champ brought in massive numbers.

Now with UFC 303 just 2 months away, the hype is through the roof for the main event. The animosity between TUF coaches, McGregor and Chandler certainly has got fans pumped. Adding fuel to the fire is ESPN’s new promo video that just dropped in yesterday. The 25-second short clip is nothing but the start of a promotional campaign and the first of the lot certainly has hit the mark with fans going wild of “The Return.”

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon on 30 June 2024. Stay tuned to this space for more.