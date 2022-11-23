"I Never Get a Ticket, Not Because I am Shaq...": Shaquille O'Neal, Who Spent $1 Million on 3 Rolls Royce in a Month, Reveals Why He Never Gets Fined

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most influential figures in the world of sports. With a net worth of $400 million and over 27 million followers on social media, there can be no denying his success and popularity.

That being said, his name isn’t something that he likes throwing around. The Big Aristotle strongly believes that using power to curry favor isn’t the right thing to do.

Take, for example, when O’Neal gets stopped by the police. Despite having a long history with the department, Shaq refuses to use his name to get out of a ticket. He would rather be nice.

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t use his name to get out of tickets, he’d rather just be a nice guy

Shaq is a big name, both in the world of sports and general pop culture. As such, it isn’t much of a surprise that many believe he lives life with his feet kicked up.

However, the truth is quite the opposite. Diesel is one man who does not believe in throwing around power. In fact, his rule when he gets stopped for a ticket by the cops isn’t to say his name is Shaq, but instead, just be nice.

O’Neal makes it a point to teach people, that you should treat others the way you want to be treated. That is why he never uses his influence.

A noble ideal from a very noble man. We can all learn to do as Shaq does when interacting with other people.

Shaq once dropped $1.3 million on three Rolls Royces because the salesman made him mad

Diesel is one of the nicest people in the world. But, that doesn’t mean he likes being underestimated. After all, he once spent $1.3 million on three brand-new Rolls Royces because a salesman thought he couldn’t afford them.

Safe to say, that dealership had mixed feelings about that sale. They both angered the big fella and made a killing off of him.

