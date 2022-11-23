Shaquille O’Neal Combatted Arson, Parted Ways With $1.4 Million to Serve Atlanta Krispy Kreme Donuts

Shaquille O’Neal has done many things in his life. From playing basketball to joining TNT, to now being a businessman, he’s done it all. Unfortunately, things don’t always go well for the Lakers legend.

Shaq built his career on being one of the most dominant forces in NBA history. He wasn’t just big, he was massive. However, Shaq made sure to combine not only size but speed too.

He was quick inside, and even though it didn’t seem like it, Shaq knew how to use speed and force to pummel his opponents. His footwork was as good as the other major centers, even though he didn’t always need to utilize it.

Now, Shaq is an analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA, and he works primarily to grow his business and make profits however he can. The primary way is being an investor.

Shaq owns stakes in several businesses, and he looks after them to make sure that he’s still raking in the money whenever he can. However, he was once met with an unlucky situation.

Shaq on the investing advice he got from Jeff Bezos: “Invest in things that are going to change people’s lives. After hearing that, the first investment I made was Ring.” Amazon later bought Ring for $1 billion. pic.twitter.com/0eXBqQi6fn — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) April 10, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal had to fight arson

Shaq is a big investor in food, and one of the businesses he holds is Krispy Kreme. Specifically, he has a location in Atlanta that he owns and calls his own.

However, in February 2021, Shaq was met with some bad fate when the shop went up in flames. When the fire occurred, firefighters immediately arrived at the scene and tried to deduce what had happened.

After some investigating, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department considered the case to be arson. They even offered a cash prize for people who could help identify the suspect.

The fire that occurred at @krispykreme Doughnuts (295 Ponce de Leon) on February 10th, 2021 has been determined to be a result of ARSON. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying & locating the suspect in these pictures. Up to $10,000 reward. 1-800-282-5804 #AFRD pic.twitter.com/HotJquoNC1 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 26, 2021

At the time, Shaq wasn’t faced as he said, “we will bounce back better than ever.”

Shaq calls for a new Krispy Kreme worth $1.4 million

Shortly after the incident, Shaq got to work to make sure that he would still have a Krispy Kreme in Atlanta. In December 2021, it was announced that Shaq would be building a new location at the site, costing him $1.4 million

The new location even featured a temporary drive-thru Krispy Kreme to keep customers happy while management recovered from a burnt-down building.

Shaq is building a new Krispy Kreme on Ponce after the last location burned down. The new one will cost $1.4M to build. 🍩 There’s a temporary drive-thru at the site while construction gets underway. pic.twitter.com/XtALvhom83 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 30, 2021

