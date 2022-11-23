HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal Jazzes Up His Swag with $35 LED Glasses To Hilariously State the Obvious to Charles Barkley

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published Nov 23, 2022

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; TNT broadcaster Shaquille O’Neal (left) and Charles Barkley talk during the 2013 NBA All-Star slam dunk contest at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, Shaquille O’Neal vs Charles Barkley is a tale as old as time itself. And yet, despite it happening over and over again, it simply refuses to get old. Instead, it continues to be what makes ‘Inside the NBA’, perhaps the best NBA show out there, right now.

Tune in on any given day, and fans find these two bickering like an old married couple, with one shouting ‘you’re stupid’, while the other retorting, ‘well, I have 4 rings!’. That truly never changes.

However, for a long time in this season, the two had magically avoided bickering with each other, instead choosing to do the show with harmony. But, as you can tell already, that peace has finally been broken.

And it is something you’re going to want to see.

Shaquille O’Neal dazzles up his eyewear to deliver an express message to Charles Barkley during a recent episode of Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million, meaning he can afford all kinds of things.

Whether it be luxury cars, mansions, or entire businesses, the man has the power.

So, when it came to buying LED glasses, which cost about $35 on average, we don’t imagine he hesitated too much.

And similarly, we doubt he hesitated too much before pulling this little stunt.

As you’d expect, Charles Barkley was hardly shocked at how Shaq felt about him. Perhaps what shocked him a bit more, is the lengths the Big Diesel decided to go to, to make sure Chuck knew.

But, as we said earlier, the man has so much money, he probably doesn’t hesitate too much before buying something for a mere $35.

 

Shaquille O’Neal once turned the whole Inside the NBA set into a hookah bar

As many may know by now, Shaquille O’Neal once bought a hookah bar in Atlanta, just so that he had something to do after shoots of Inside the NBA, something you can read about here.

Now, given the resources Shaquille O’Neal had available to him, many wondered how long would it be until he brought the hookah to the set of the show.

The answer? Not long at all.

Okay, admittedly, there is no real confirmation on whether that was hookah smoke or not.

However, given that this is Shaquille O’Neal, would it really be surprising if it was?

