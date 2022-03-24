“I now have a list of hundreds of athletes around the world that are vaccinated that have dropped dead on the field”: Utah Jazz legend John Stockton backs Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers for not getting a COVID vaccine

Utah Jazz legend and Hall-of-Famer John Stockton continues to back Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers for their vaccination stance

The whole world is finally starting to move past the pandemic that hit us two years ago. After two years of being trapped by COVID-19, it seems like we are moving ahead and putting the dark days behind us. One of the main reasons we’ve been able to do that have been the vaccines. However, there are a lot of people who don’t trust the vaccines and their long-term effects.

Two of the most famous athletes to do so are Nets’ star Kyrie Irving and Packers’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The two athletes have been vocal about their stance. Kyrie Irving was not allowed to play any game till January 5, and even then, he could not play or attend home games. All that changed earlier today, when Eric Adams removed the private sector mandate for players, ahead of MLB season.

However, even when he couldn’t play, Kyrie always had the support of one NBA legend: John Stockton.

John Stockton claims 100+ athletes have died after getting vaccinated

The Utah Jazz legend has been vocal against the vaccines since they came out. His stance towards the same even caused a lot of former players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to come out and speak against him.

Recently, Stockton made his way onto the ‘Fearless Army’ with Jason Whitlock. There he discussed how Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers have his full support.

NBA legend John Stockton visited the Fearless Army today. He expressed support for Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers, pro athletes who refused to take the vaccine. “They’re taking real risks with their careers.” pic.twitter.com/4RZPkkTigt — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) March 22, 2022

One of the things that really bothered me was his claim that 100s of athletes have died after getting vaccinated. During the interview, Stockton said, “I now have a list of hundreds of athletes around the world that are vaccinated that have dropped dead on the field.”

However, when one searches for the same, there are no such incidents. Maybe the former legend needs to brush up on his facts, and not use his stature to spread wrong information.