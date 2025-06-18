Aaron Rodgers’ Wife Brittani: Redditors Tease Therapy Advice as Steelers QB Clarifies His Marital Status

Aaron Rodgers is no longer single. In his latest press conference before the Pittsburgh Steelers’ mandatory minicamp, the 41-year-old dropped a big update. A-Rod confirmed to the media that he got married “a couple of months” ago. Based on his admission in the Pat McAfee Show in 2024 Christmas, the fans immediately speculated that he is married to a woman named Brittani.

Surprisingly, even the paparazzi and the fans haven’t been able to obtain a single picture of Brittani since Rodgers’ new admission. They also don’t know her whereabouts apart from Rodgers’ joke during the Pat McAfee Show that he is not dating Britney Spears.

After the marriage news went viral, the fans of Rodgers flood social media with differing takes on the Steelers QB. While many of them posted congratulatory messages on X, some Redditors used condolences messages as a joke in their reactions. And some of them even suggested Brittani to “book a therapist”, in what turned out to be a teasing response.

Redditors offer a mixed reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ marriage to Brittani. pic.twitter.com/bgdJpTwXo6 — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 17, 2025

Meanwhile, a few other Redditors were surprised, as they thought Rodgers would never marry in his lifetime. “I was always infatuated with him and he was definitely my celeb crush. But then you read the stories specifically of Danica and Shailene and it’s like, dang, was it really That bad with him? I never thought he would marry,” a Redditor wrote.

Before the marriage, Rodgers had an eventful dating history. After being linked to NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020, Aaron Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley before they split in April 2022. And, after being reportedly single for the next 2 years, Rodgers has now tied the knot with this mysterious woman, Brittani.

Meanwhile, regarding the wedding, one insider close to Rodgers’ brother Jordan Rodgers, told Dailymail that, “Jordan and JoJo didn’t go to the wedding and don’t even know anything really about Brittani. What they’ve heard is secondhand from his parents.”

The insider also added that Jordan did not go to the wedding because A-Rod did not attend their big event back in May, 2022. “They are still angry that Aaron didn’t go to their wedding. He didn’t want to be with his brother on the biggest day of his life, so why should they twist themselves up over this wedding?,” the insider added.

While the mystery behind the wedding is discussed widely by the public, Rodgers is busy preparing for the Steelers’ 2025 season. He will try hard to put an end to his 14-year wait to win his second Super Bowl.