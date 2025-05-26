Rich Eisen Says “Jalen Hurts Personifies YAO,” as Klutch Sports’ Founder Breaks Down Why Finding Someone Like Eagles QB is So Rare

This year, one name has dominated headlines and captured the attention of fans and analysts alike — Jalen Hurts. The Oklahoma alum silenced his critics with a stellar MVP performance in Super Bowl 59, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Lombardi Trophy and turning doubters into believers.

Suddenly, everyone is talking about Hurts — praising elements of his game that many previously overlooked. One such element is something Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports, and sports broadcaster Rich Eisen both admire deeply: a concept called YAO.

So, what exactly is YAO? It stands for Yards After Opportunity — not just about what you do when you’re given a chance, but what you do with the chances you weren’t given. According to Eisen, Hurts is the living embodiment of YAO. He’s someone who didn’t just wait for an opportunity — he created one.

” I love Jalen Hurts. I love that guy. That guy personifies YOA, right? The opportunities he wasn’t given.”

Rich Paul agrees, highlighting Hurts’ unique perspective and mental resilience as the key to his success.

Few athletes recover from the kind of adversity Hurts faced — from losing his starting job at Alabama to battling for respect early at Oklahoma. Most would’ve faltered. But not Jalen. He remained undeterred, stayed focused, and rose to every challenge. When the door finally opened, he didn’t just walk through it — he ran with it.

That’s the essence of YAO. It’s not about being handed a perfect situation; it’s about what you do after that window opens. Jalen Hurts exemplifies that mindset, and that’s what makes his journey so powerful.

“It’s hard to find a guy like Jalen Hurts who, right when you think about it-his success is based upon really having perspective. Most guys who would be taken out of a game at that stage it becomes a big thing. The people around him it becomes a big thing. He transfers, he comes in, not starting. I mean, look, Yards after the Opportunity is so important.Jalen Hurts, his picture should be next to YAO. YAO and then Hurts.”

For Rich Paul, who represents a host of stars across the NBA, NFL, and WNBA, Hurts’ rise is especially meaningful. The Eagles quarterback is his first client to win a Super Bowl and be a Super Bowl MVP, adding yet another milestone to both of their impressive resumes.