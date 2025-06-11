LeBron James Highlights Rich Paul’s Masterclass as Super Agent Shares Tips and Tricks Behind Making Deals

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James (23) talks with agent Rich Paul at halftime of a NBA Basketball Herren USA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 31, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 31 Lakers at Clippers Icon190131039 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

There isn’t a better person to learn the business of sports from than Rich Paul. The Klutch Sports founder has redefined what it means to be a power broker in the NBA, and now, he’s passing on that knowledge through a brand-new MasterClass. And who better to promote it than his biggest client and longtime friend, LeBron James?

Paul recently shared a clip on Instagram, promoting his MasterClass session where he teaches young aspirants how to be a great negotiator. He gives insights, through personal experiences, on all the necessary details one needs to know to be in that position.

Paul also brought in Draymond Green, one of his many clients, to share his knowledge on the subject. Being a supportive friend, LeBron shared a clip from Paul’s MasterClass on his Instagram story, giving his full support to Paul’s latest venture.

The story of Paul and LeBron goes way back. They first met when Paul was selling vintage jerseys out of his trunk, a grind that immediately earned LeBron’s respect. Paul would go on to work under Leon Rose at CAA, one of the biggest sports agencies in the world at the time. Rose was LBJ’s agent until 2012.

In 2012, Paul launched his own agency, Klutch Sports Group, and it was a no-brainer for his friend to be one of his first clients. Under Paul’s leadership, Klutch has signed stars like Anthony Davis, Darius Garland, Draymond Green, and many more. Paul’s approach to deal-making has always been bold yet calculated. He’s known for putting his clients first and challenging traditional power dynamics in sports.

It’s no secret that having LeBron as one of his clients has helped Paul earn his stature in the world of sport. And the story of how they met is even more interesting.

A Warren Moon jersey started LeBron James and Rich Paul’s friendship

Paul wasn’t just selling vintage jerseys from the back of his truck; he was also a fan and would often wear them. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Paul revealed that once he was flying to Atlanta, and LeBron was going to be on the same flight. Instead of wearing anything fancy or expensive, Paul was wearing a Warren Moon jersey.

LBJ had just seen Fabolous wear the same jersey in a music video, and he knew that he had to talk to Paul at the airport. “That gave him, I won’t say the courage, but the energy to strike up a conversation,” Paul explained. After that, they boarded the flight, sat next to each other, and had a long conversation.

When it was time to go their separate ways, Paul offered him his card and told him to go to the store and get a jersey for himself. “I said, ‘Here’s my business card. When you get to the store, go here. If I’m there, great. If not, just say my name they’ll give you my discount,” he said.

Although Paul didn’t think much of it at the time, it turned out to be the first meeting between two individuals who went on to make history.