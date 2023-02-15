“It’s Gonna Be a Challenge”: Paul George Opens Up About Potentially Facing Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant in the Playoffs

After that shocking trade deadline, the Western Conference is now stacked to the brim. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leaving the East, the star power in the West has certainly increased manifolds. But, along with the increase in star power, the level of competition has also multiplied.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George recently took note of this change in a press conference. George was asked how Kyrie and Durant’s trade affect the West and the Clippers. George’s answer is a testament to the exceptional skills of the latest superstars added to his conference.

Paul George aware of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s threat

While discussing the super acquisitions by the Mavericks and the Suns, Paul George was optimistic yet aware. He claimed that the Clippers are a good group capable of matching up equally with any squad in the league.

The Clippers guard is not overreaching with his comments. After all, despite their recent struggles, a healthy duo of Kawhi Leonard and PG13 is still capable of dominating any team in the league.

But at the same time, George is also aware of the skills Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving bring to the table. Moreover, both Kyrie and Durant have paired up with excellent players. While Irving will play alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas, Kevin Durant will soon debut alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Paul George believes it will not be easy for the Clippers to survive in the playoffs but he is still confident in his squad. Tomer Azaerly of ClutchPoints tweeted PG13’s answer.

“I like how we look. I think we match up with anybody, but i think it’s gonna be a challenge regardless. I think we have the group to really go out there & compete… It’s best of 7. There’s really no cakewalks.”

George is eager to sign Russell Westbrook

The Clippers signed John Wall in the off-season. However, he was sent back to Houston right before the tradeline leaving the Clippers open for another roster spot for a point guard.

Paul George has been lobbying for Russell Westbrook since. The Clippers forward has certainly shown his interest in playing alongside the Laker reject but only time will tell if this trade is indeed possible.

