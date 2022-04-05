Basketball

“I quit because I got caught stealing fries”: Shaquille O’Neal shares his experience of working at McDonald’s for a day

"I quit because I got caught stealing fries": Shaquille O'Neal shares his experience of working at McDonald's for a day
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Umpire salary in IPL: Umpire fees in IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I quit because I got caught stealing fries": Shaquille O'Neal shares his experience of working at McDonald's for a day
“I quit because I got caught stealing fries”: Shaquille O’Neal shares his experience of working at McDonald’s for a day

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had once worked at McDonald’s for a day and had a…