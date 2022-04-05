“I quit because I got caught stealing fries”: Shaquille O’Neal shares his experience of working at McDonald’s for a day

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had once worked at McDonald’s for a day and had a hilarious reason behind quitting it.

One of the wealthiest sports personalities in the world, Shaquille O’Neal, did not have it easy. The former Lakers player was the son of an addict and was brought up by his stepfather and Army Seargent Philip A. Harrison, who gave him a great upbringing.

Being genetically gifted, the Big Diesel was amongst the tallest in his class and decided to pursue basketball. Shaq was a nightmare for basketball rims, posterizing the opposition with his shattering dunks. Drafted as the first pick by the Orlando Magic, Shaq rose to the ranks in no time.

However, the former ROTY would enjoy stupendous success playing for the LA Lakers. The four-time champion had etched himself in the history books as one of the most dominant players. Earning millions of bucks, Shaq had begun handling his finances very wisely, becoming one of the biggest investors as a former athlete.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shaq would share his experience of working at McDonald’s for a day.

One of the richest sports athletes in the world today, Shaq had once worked at McDonald’s for a day. The four-time champion, who owns several outlets of fast-food joints like Five Guys, Krispy Kreme, and Papa Jones, had once worked as an employee in McDonald’s.

Imagine a seven-foot Shaq welcoming you at McDonald’s, a sight nobody would like to miss. Narrating an experience, O’Neal spoke about his father telling him to either work or babysit his siblings as a youngster. A seven-foot Shaq had no interest in babysitting and chose to work instead.

“I worked at McDonald’s one day, said the three-time Finals MVP.”

“I went to work one day, and I was like, I quit. That’s why I respect the people that have real jobs because that is hard work.”

When asked if they had a uniform for Shaq that fit, he replied the following.

“Yeah, they did.”

The Diesel added,

“You know why I quit? because I got caught stealing fries.”

Seen as an analyst on TNT, Shaq has enjoyed great success on television, providing great entertainment to his fans after his pro basketball career. Shaq, who has built an empire for himself, does have a philanthropic side to him as well and is known to help the needy regularly.

The fifteen-time All-Star is truly one of the greatest success stories in a league known for its player going broke soon after retirement.