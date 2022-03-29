“I’d like to bring out someone who means a lot to me”:Shaquille O’Neal took the stage with Snoop Dogg to rap, raising $2.7 million in the process

Snoop Dogg was joined on stage by basketball star Shaquille O’Neal to perform and help raise 2.7 million dollars.

The performance, which saw Shaq fill in on Dr. Dre’s verse from the 1992 track, took place at a fundraiser event hosted by the basketball legend in Las Vegas.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation held its first gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

On the night, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, several musicians performed, including Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop Dogg.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation creates opportunities for underserved youth to reach their full potential. The Foundation works to instill hope and effect change in communities. They focus on the creation of a better future for our children.

Shaquille O’Neal takes the stage with Snoop Dogg, raising millions for the O’Neal Foundation

Shaq took the stage at his first charity gala to rap with Snoop Dogg. The former NBA Champion hosted the event to raise money for his foundation.

The West Coast rapper was the night’s final performer, and he ended the show by inviting O’Neal to sing a rendition of his classic hit with Dr. Dre, “Nuthin’ But A G Thang.”

Shaq hit the stage with Snoop Dogg and the crowd went wild! https://t.co/BLnlmm4GbN pic.twitter.com/DVjsLBoAhp — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2021

During his performance, Snoop Dogg said, “I want to do something really special right now.” “I’d like to bring out someone who means a lot to me.” One of my dear friends, and I believe we arrived at the same time.”

“We’ve been doing similar things recently, and he’s the man of the night. So, if you don’t mind, we’re going to do something special for you guys. Snoop Dogg and Shaq have never been seen before. Let’s get started.”

The auctioned-off event raised $2.7 million for the Boys & Girls Club and Communities in Schools. O’Neal participated in the auction by bidding $90,000 for and winning a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler film.

Before the gala, O’Neal said on his foundation’s website, “Together, we will raise funds for a great cause, but we will also have a great time doing it.”