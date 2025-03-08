“The Moment They Aren’t Hot, They’re Terrible”: Jason Kelce Gets Brutally Honest About McDonald’s Fries

It’s been over a year since Jason Kelce traded his cleats for a suit and tie. With football—his first love—now in the rearview, he finally has time to focus on his second passion: food. No longer bound by the strict diet of an athlete, he can fully indulge in whatever his heart desires.

In the latest episode of The New Heights Podcast, the Kelce brothers took a detour from their usual football discussions to sample food from some of LA’s most famous joints. The selections came courtesy of their social media producer, Jake Chatzky, who had served these very dishes at his wedding.

The first item on the menu was a burger and fries from Heavy-Handed, a popular LA burger joint. However, since the food had been sitting out for a while, it had inevitably gone cold—a cardinal sin when it comes to french fries. Jason, who shares this sentiment, refused to even rate the fries, declaring that no one likes them soggy.

While he admitted that some fries can hold up over time and still taste decent, others—like McDonald’s—simply don’t. Unfortunately for Heavy-Handed, their fries fell into the latter category, as their flavor closely resembled that of McDonald’s but didn’t hold up after sitting out.

“I mean cold fries, it’s just so hard. I can’t rate this. For cold fries, absolute horseshit. There are certain fries that hold up well with age and this is not one of them. Other fries that don’t hold up with age are McDonald’s. McDonald’s are great if you catch them right out of a fryer. The moment they aren’t hot, they are fu*kin terrible.”

Travis, being a picky eater, refused to even try the burger because it was loaded with onions—one of the ingredients he actively avoids. He also has a strong dislike for white sauces. Jason, on the other hand, had no such reservations and found the burger to be fantastic.

He praised the use of pickles and even compared its taste to McDonald’s classic Big Mac, claiming it was better than popular chains like In-N-Out and Five Guys. Despite the burger being cold, Jason still gave it a generous 9/10 rating.

After the Heavy-Handed burger and fries, the brothers moved on to pizza from La Sorta. Once again, Travis had an issue—this time with the peppers on the pizza—but he still gave it a shot. Both brothers appreciated the combination of peppers and sausage but felt the pizza lacked enough sauce and cheese for their liking.

However, they did enjoy the base. Travis, who prefers spicy food, liked the subtle kick and rated it a 7/10, while Jason Kelce, being the more generous of the two, gave it an 8.2/10.

The final item on their tasting list was tacos, but Travis outright refused to eat them. Jason, however, gave them a shot despite not being a fan of cold wheat-based tortillas. Even so, he still rated them a 7.8/10.

Jason’s surprisingly high ratings for all the cold items might have had more to do with his strict no-sugar, no-carb diet than the actual quality of the food. Given how he had been restricting for so long, even cold dishes seemed to hit the spot.