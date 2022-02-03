“I remember Shaquille O’Neal had a dance face-off with LeBron James in one of the All-Star Games”: F1 stars Daniel Ricciardo, Ocon, and Latifi reminisce about Shaq’s iconic dance-off in a ‘guess what happens next’ game

F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, and Nicholas Latifi react to the iconic dance-off between Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

The All-Star Weekend is one of the most anticipated weekends on the NBA season calendar. Not only does it give the players of the league a much-needed mid-season break, but it also gives us fans quite some highlights to remember for the time to come.

One of the most memorable All-Star Weekend instances in recent history was the famous Shaquille O’Neal–LeBron James dance-off from the 2007 All-Star Game practice session.

For all those who don’t know, during the practice session for the ASG, O’Neal being the entertainer he was, started breakdancing in the middle of the court. After a few moves, the big man even went on to dance in front of LBJ and took off The King’s headband, before going on the floor for some jaw-dropping moves.

Bron couldn’t help himself and started popping and locking it with Shaq. A few twerks later, O’Neal was joined by Dwight Howard, who had their fair share of gorgeous moves.

Here, have a look at the famous video.

While playing the ‘guess what happens next’ game, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, and Nicholas Lattifi react to the Shaquille O’Neal-LeBron James dance-off

Recently, F1 posted a video on their Twitter in which drivers Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, and Nicholas Lattifi played the ‘guess what happens next’.

The video started with the McLaren driver being all excited and saying:

“Alright, so we’ve got Shaq Attack in the house.”

At this point, all the racers were given 3 clues on what was about to take place next:

“1. Shaquille O’Neal plays 1 on 1 with a fan

2. Shaq fights a pro wrestler.

3. Shaq faces LeBron James in a dance off.”

While Latifi and Ocon went on to select the correct option (3), the Australian racer went with option 1.

F1 drivers ⚔️ NBA stars Can you guess what happens next? 🤔#F1 @NBA

Seeing the full video, the Alpine driver definitely enjoyed some of Bron’s moves, who exclaimed, “Oh yeah! We need some of that in F1 as well. He’s good, huh? Got the dance moves.”

Even years after his retirement, O’Neal never fails to make his audience crack up from time to time.