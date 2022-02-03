Basketball

“NBA multi-millionaire Shaquille O’Neal got an F grade in his marketing class”: The four-time champion revealed his marketing teacher told him big guys don’t sell

"NBA multi-millionaire Shaquille O'Neal got an F grade in his marketing class": The four-time champion revealed his marketing teacher told him big guys don't sell
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Shahid Afridi stats: Will Shahid Afridi play in PSL 2023?
Next Article
"I came prepared for the war" - Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on his post-fight brawl after beating 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor at UFC 229
NBA Latest Post
"NBA multi-millionaire Shaquille O'Neal got an F grade in his marketing class": The four-time champion revealed his marketing teacher told him big guys don't sell
“NBA multi-millionaire Shaquille O’Neal got an F grade in his marketing class”: The four-time champion revealed his marketing teacher told him big guys don’t sell

One of the richest sports personalities in the world, Shaquille O’Neal reveals, getting an F…