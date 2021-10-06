“If Kevin Durant doesn’t rein Kyrie Irving in, it’s going to cost them James Harden!”: Kendrick Perkins passionately lambasts former LeBron teammate for his anti-vaxxer stance and causing the Nets these headaches

This whole Kyrie Irving situation with the vaccines could affect Kevin Durant and James Harden’s futures in Brooklyn, according to Kendrick Perkins.

Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal are 2 of the NBA’s most prominent anti-Covid-19 vaccine players at the moment. Kyrie made it clear in his digital press conference that he was standing for freedom of choice when it came to the vaccine mandate.

Beal, on the other hand, questioned the efficacy of the vaccines themselves, noting that he already had antibodies after contracting Covid ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive is a huge sticking point in the USA’s political scenario at the moment. States with unvaccinated masses are disproportionately falling victims to the pandemic.

Despite the full-force vaccination drive in Biden’s early tenure, cases have been surging across the nation for 3 months. It falls to public figures and athletes with influence to try and convince the public to take the shots.

“If Kevin Durant doesn’t rein Kyrie Irving in, it’s going to cost them James Harden!”: Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins has been a teammate with all 3 of these Nets superstars in the past. Whatever animosity he might’ve had with KD last year is now water under the bridge. Because when it comes to this anti-vaxxer stance that Kyrie Irving has adapted, we need stern questions.

Big Perk may not always hit the target with his basketball takes, but he hit the bull’s eye on this one. The ESPN analyst went on First Take to voice how the James Harden free agency could be affected by Kyrie’s most recent actions:

“If he (James Harden) doesn’t (sign the contract), then KD needs to make a decision. ‘Hey, Kyrie, what are you gonna do? Because I have this brother in James Harden who’s also a hell of a basketball player. Who I could also possibly lose in free agency.”

Forget teammates, If a guy is willing to burn the house down and everything in it to make a point, he ain’t ya Patna! If KD doesn’t step up on this Kyrie stuff, it’s gonna cost em everything they’ve built, including James Harden! Carry on… https://t.co/Rqn4npI6iB — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 6, 2021

“Because James Harden may say ‘Let me evaluate this situation. Let me evaluate how it’s going on with Kyrie and how they’re going to handle him.'”

“I think at some point in time, Kyrie is going to rub KD the wrong way. And KD is going to get frustrated, and KD is going to make him make a decision. But ultimately it comes down to ‘What does Kevin Durant want?'”

