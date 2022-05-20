“I said no, the timing of it”: Stephen Curry reveals reason behind turning down offer to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reveals why he turned down the offer to star in the sequel of Warner Bros classic Space Jam.

Growing up in the 90s, the cult classic Space Jam holds a special place in every hoop fan’s heart. The original starred Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the lead, with special appearances from Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, and Patrick Ewing.

The 1996 animated sports comedy had MJ team up with iconic characters of Looney Tunes to take down the Monstars in a basketball game. It was a first for its kind, making it one of America’s all-time classics. Nonetheless, the producers thought of revisiting the film for today’s generation.

Titled Space Jame: A New Legacy, the film had Lakers superstar LeBron James in the lead role. The sequel had Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Diana Taurasi in pivotal roles. While the movie was a box-office, it did receive a fair share of criticism with a dash of James bashing.

Also read: “LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy has a bizzare story-line”: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe turn movie critics on the latest episode of Undisputed

According to reports in the media, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had turned down the offer to star in the movie.

Warriors MVP Stephen Curry reveals why he turned down to star in Space Jame: A New Legacy.

One of the greatest athletes this generation has ever seen, Steph Curry, has not only impressed us with his magician-like skills on the hardwood but has served as the perfect role model for millions. An inspiration for those who thought the game was only for those physically gifted.

A three-time champion, Curry, has steered away from controversies, focusing on his game and family life. The former unanimous MVP signifies the term family goals, with a successful marriage to entrepreneur and author Ayesha Curry, with whom he has three adorable children.

Thus with a sequel to Space Jam in the making, one would imagine the baby-faced assassin being a part of the project in some way or the other. Unfortunately, Curry couldn’t be a part of the iconic movie, citing the following reasons.

“I said no. The timing of it. I know LeBron (James) and Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things. It’s going to be awesome. Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just the timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan really well. We had a lot of conversations about it.”

Curry, who shared a close bond with the producer of the film Ryan Coogler added,

“He’s a die-hard Warriors fan. He’s at every playoff game. Obviously, that’s hard to turn down. That guy does amazing work.”

Via: CINEMA BLEND

While it would have been great to see Curry in Space Jam: A New Legacy, one can always expect the superstar to collaborate on the 3rd installment of the popular franchise.

Also read: “And most important, my haters, I love you guys”: Lakers’ superstar LeBron James shares an excited message as Space Jam: A New Legacy hit the theatres yesterday