“I Secretly Still Want Kobe’s Autograph.”: Dwyane Wade Recalled How Media Pitting Him Against Lakers Legend ‘Fast Tracked’ His Career

Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (24) controls the ball against Eastern Conference guard Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat (3) in the second half during the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. Discussing a range of stories from his career, Wade extensively spoke about how the media sought to pit him against LA Lakers’ Kobe Bryant by his 2nd year in the NBA. The June 2023 interview saw Wade explain how the comparisons led to his career being fast-tracked. The revelation took place during episode 84 of the podcast, released in June.

Advertisement

Wade was compared to Kobe Bryant when he helped the Miami Heat win their first ring, back in 2006. The fact that he won it alongside Shaquille O’Neal meant the media created a “rivalry” between the two. Wade was suddenly seen as a rival to one of his biggest idols, something that did his career no harm.

Dwyane Wade reveals how he wanted Kobe’s autograph while being compared to Lakers legend

Shannon Sharpe asked Wade how it felt to him that he was compared to Kobe Bryant so quickly in his career. Wade, whose career fast-tracked due to the comparisons, claimed that he did not want them.

Advertisement

While Wade had only won his 1 ring by 2006, Bryant was already a 3-time NBA champion. Wade looked up to Kobe as an idol and still wanted his autograph despite the comparisons:

“I didnt want that smoke. Kobe had three rings by this time.I played the way I played because I watched Jordan, Iverson and Kobe. Don’t put me there yet. I’m two years in the league… I secretly still want Kobe’s autograph.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxrVxbyrnfA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Talking about Kobe, Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan, Wade revealed how he took inspiration from the three players. This meant that while the media pushed a rivalry, he himself was delighted to be pitted against Bryant.

Wade went on to talk about how he always strived to ensure that Bryant treated him as an equal, whenever the two played against each other. Wade claimed that Bryant ended up trying to beat him especially because the media claimed he was his heir. While this led to some difficult situations, Wade was still thrilled to be compared to one of the best players of all time.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade claimed there will never be another Kobe Bryant

Wade’s admiration for Kobe Bryant is a well-known fact. Speaking back in 2015, Wade talked about how Kobe dominated the game for almost 2 decades.

Talking about LeBron James and Kobe, Wade claimed that the two were the best players of the era. He talked about how there were no players like Kobe in the present generation, and talked about seizing the opportunity when playing against him, according to Bleacher Report.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DavidFurones_/status/664299917180039168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dwyane Wade had seemed starstruck, and it was clear he had a lot of respect for the Lakers legend. Of course, the respect was a two-way street, with Kobe himself praising Wade when he heard of his comments.