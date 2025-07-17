“Addition by Subtraction”: Kevin Durant Eggs on Suns Fans Bitter About Him and Bradley Beal

Just like that, the Phoenix Suns’ big three era has come to an end. What do they have to show for it? A bunch of dead cap on the Suns’ salary books for the next five seasons. It’s safe to say fans aren’t the happiest toward Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal for the state they have left the franchise in. Nonetheless, Durant had a little free time on Thursday afternoon to toy with some of the more bitter fans on social media.

Advertisement

Fans were once praising the Durant trade, assuming he would be the missing piece to their championship aspirations. Instead, less than two full seasons later, he is a member of the Houston Rockets. As a result, they have already begun switching the tone of the song their singing toward Durant.

One Suns fan page on X, shared a post captioned, “Good riddance, clowns.” It featured a picture of Beal and an Instagram comment from Durant. Of course, this post caught KD’s attention and he proceeded to reply with three laughing emojis.

It didn’t take long for fans to attack him in the replies.

“I really wish you had some dawg in you. You could have been the GOAT,” one user said to Durant. The two-time NBA champion responded, saying, “Good thing im a wolf. Enjoy your summer, Thomas.”

— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 17, 2025



Durant’s nonchalant attitude clearly rubbed some fans the wrong way. However, not all fans approached Durant with animosity. One user attached a link to an article that highlighted how the Suns won the trade with the Rockets involving Durant.

“Don’t worry, they got a haul from you. Yet they are still crying,” they said. Durant humbly responded by stating, “Addition by subtraction.”

Infamously, Norman Powell stated something similar after Paul George left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. The Clippers went on to clinch a top-five seed in the loaded Western Conference, while the Sixers missed the postseason.

Now, will the Suns clinch a top-five seed without Durant? The odds lean towards no. But they have received a massive haul for the 15-time All-Star. Phoenix received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, along with rookies Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.

Phoenix turned Durant, who is 36 years old and Beal, who is 32, into a very solid young core. These players now have the runway to develop since the Suns no longer have championship aspirations.

Unfortunately, a large portion of the fan base will continue to harbor hatred toward Durant but the 6-foot-11 forward is evidently not taking it to heart.