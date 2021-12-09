“Stephen Curry is the greatest combo guard to ever play this game”: Chauncey Billups gives huge props to the GSW MVP as he nears Ray Allen’s 3PT record

Prior to the Warriors-Blazers contest, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups hands Stephen Curry with some huge compliments.

By now it’s undeniable that Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter the game of basketball has witnessed. Practicing thousands of shots over the years, the GSW MVP can virtually shoot from any spot on the hardwood. And with the virtue of knocking down shots consistently, The Baby-Faced Assassin is one of the most heavily guarded players in today’s league.

On Wednesday night, Steph, who needed 16 3s to surpass Ray Allen as the all-time 3PT leader, had 22 points with 6 three-pointers drilled in GSW’s 104-94 win. Even though it wasn’t the historic night everyone expected out of Curry, the 2-time MVP was pretty efficient, finishing with a game-high +/- of +16.

Before the game, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups, who has been an avid Stephen Curry fan since Day 1, gave the sharpshooter some huge compliments. Apart from calling him the “greatest combo guard” to ever play the game, Billups further lauded The Chef:

“I always say, to me, they have these lists of who’s the greatest this — I think he’s the greatest combo guard to ever play this game. I don’t think he’s a point guard, two-guard, he’s just a combo guard and he’s the greatest to ever do it at that position.”

“Stephen Curry is one of the most influential players to ever play the game”: Chauncey Billups

Stephen Curry has impacted the game like no other. Because of the way he uses the three-point line, the league is now more fast-paced than ever, with more three-pointers being tossed up like never before. Truly, Steph has revolutionized the game and is majorly responsible for guys extending their range like never before.

Chauncey spoke about Curry’s influence on the game. The 45-year-old spoke highly of the 7-time All-Star:

“He’s one of the most influential players to ever play the game. In the way that he’s changed how everybody kind of plays the game. It’s interesting because everybody plays that game, but there’s only one Steph Curry.”

Finally, Billups also spoke about Curry almost surpassing Ray Allen as the all-time 3PT leader.

“The significance of him chasing, and some point getting this, is huge,” he said. “He’s already kind of known as the greatest shooter to ever play the game. So that’s probably just validation when he gets it. “I don’t think anybody will be surprised when he gets it. It’s been coming for quite some time.”

Stephen Curry is a generational talent whose wizardry we all are blessed to witness.