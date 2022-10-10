“I Shoot From My Pelvis Like Shawn Marion”: Jack Harlow Hilariously Breaks Down His Jumpshot to Dwyane Wade

Jack Harlow’s interactions with the NBA world go beyond naming tracks after stars as he claims to have a jump shot influenced by the “Matrix”.

The “Tyler Herro” singer had hopped on the hip-hop x basketball bandwagon from his early days in the industry. Jack Harlow has been a first-Class success story of marketing in the modern world.

Harlow’s love for basketball also got him into the NBA All-Star game in 2022. Playing for team Dominique Wilkins, Harlow put in a decent show, although he ended up on the losing side.

Harlow’s basketball skills were put for evaluation in front of an NBA great on the Tonight Show recently. Dwyane Wade, in the company of Jimmy Fallon, reviewed game tape from the All-Star game, and the discussion was dominated by Jack Harlow’s jump shot mechanism.

Harlow had an answer ready as the inspiration for his ‘hot potato’ shooting form. Harlow’s inspiration was no slouch either.

Who did Jack Harlow point to as the inspiration for his jump shot?

Harlow’s jump shot involved a quick motion from the pelvis. From the description, you know it isn’t a picturesque jump shot a la Klay Thompson.

As they say, the first guess is almost always the best guess. Who’s the first NBA star who had a successful shot albeit an ugly one? Shawn Marion has to be right on top of the list. At least, it was, for Dwyane Wade.

The Matrix was an NBA All-Star who was an NBA champion with Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks in 2011. Marion was an extremely efficient player in his prime and was arguably the best defender in the league.

Marion gained notoriety for an ugly but effective jump shot. Harlow’s admission seals Marion’s “streets shall never forget” baller status. The Matrix is indeed an icon in the reels of Modern NBA lore.

Why was Shawn Marion nicknamed “The Matrix”?

Shawn Marion made his NBA debut in 1999, the same year “The Matrix” hit the screens. As a rookie with the Phoenix Suns itself, Marion made his defensive chops no secret to the league.

Marion was so impressive that Kenny Smith adorned him. “The Matrix” – presumably linking Marion’s active hands and movements to Neo from The Matrix. The name stuck and is one of the coolest nicknames associated with an NBA player, ever.

The Matrix averaged over 2 steals a game and close to 1.5 blocks a game during his prime. A regular pest, Marion was often tasked with the toughest assignment on a nightly basis. The Matrix’s notoriety and cult status rose and his funky jump shot clearly added to the allure.

