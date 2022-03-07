“I should be at 30,000 points right now to be honest”: Kevin Durant rues missed opportunities to get alongside Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the all-time scoring list

Kevin Durant is back from injury – his latest 37 point game in the loss to the Celtics put him beyond the 25000 point mark

Kevin Durant returned to the court after almost two months on the sidelines. In those 2 games, he’s scored 31 and 37. Both those performances ended up in losses, and the Brooklyn Nets seem to be slipping lower by the game. Once at the top of the table, they currently sit precariously above the play-in tournament.

Durant had a moment to reflect on the record he crossed in the game against Jayson Tatum and co. He crossed 25,000 points, doing so in 922 games. That would put him in the 26ppg career average category, by no means a small feat. However, with all of his injuries, 922 games in 14 years are not great.

He felt he definitely should have more, and be closer to the 30,000 mark by now, which is a valid sentiment. A player of KD’s standard should be pushing into the top 10 by now, but he’s a long way off. With all the time lost due to injuries, the silkiest scorer of all time may be short-changed by the time he retires.

Also Read: “Are you locked in about your game or locked out of the team Talen Horton-Tucker?”: NBA Twitter goes wild with their reactions to the young Lakers star’s cryptic tweet

KD on reaching 25k point club: “I should be at 30 right now, to be honest.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 6, 2022

Kevin Durant crossed his favorite player Allen Iverson this season – since then he’s been on and off with injuries

Kevin Durant has always been a great scorer – probably the most complete since Michael Jordan in the 90s. He can do everything on the court, and there is nary a person who can stop him. While there may not be a player who can, injuries have slowed him down.

Ever since his injury in the finals of 2019, Kevin Durant has not been the same, physically. He missed a full season, and then he’s been eased back slowly. Even after coming back, he’s been on and off. This season he started ominously, but an injury sidelined him for multiple games.

Playing at an MVP level before his injury, KD was sorely missed by the Brooklyn Nets. They went on a 10 game losing streak and quickly dropped from the top half to the bottom. Even after his return, the problem seems to persist. KD through sheer willpower was dragging the Nets to wins, and if he didn’t stay injured so often, they would be so much higher, and his numbers would be so much better.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum is better than Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlin, and Magic Johnson at 24!”: NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as Celtics star TECHNICALLY sits higher than NBA legends