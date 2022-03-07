Basketball

“I should be at 30,000 points right now to be honest”: Kevin Durant rues missed opportunities to get alongside Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the all-time scoring list

“I should be at 30,000 points right now to be honest”: Kevin Durant rues missed opportunities to get alongside Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James on the all-time scoring list
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James." - Colby Covington verbally attacks Laker's Star at UFC 272 weigh-ins
Next Article
"A 36-year-old Shaquille O'Neal schooled Superman Dwight Howard and took his moniker back!": When a near retirement Shaq decided to do the CP3 nutmeg on Dwight Howard in the 2009 All-Star game
NBA Latest Post
"DeMar DeRozan is superhuman in every way, shape and form": Gregg Popovich only has fond things to say about his former Spurs star and current Chicago Bulls MVP candidate
“DeMar DeRozan is superhuman in every way, shape and form”: Gregg Popovich only has fond things to say about his former Spurs star and current Chicago Bulls MVP candidate

DeMar DeRozan is a player who’s finally getting the praise and adulation that was long…