“Jayson Tatum is better than Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlin, and Magic Johnson at 24!”: NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as Celtics star TECHNICALLY sits higher than NBA legends

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sits atop a list containing Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlin, and Magic Johnson

The Boston Celtics are now 8-2 in their last 10 games, 5th in a competitive East, AND on a 3-game winning streak. Life has never looked better for Jayson Tatum and co, this season.

Speaking of the 24-year-old, in the last 5 games, the man is averaging an incredible 34.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while shooting 46.3% from the field, and 35.8% from beyond the arc. It’s like the man just woke up one day and remembered he possessed the potential to be one of the greatest players of all time.

With this stretch, there also come a large set of numbers praising him for all that he has been doing. And after only recently turning 24, the man also now qualifies for a very interesting little list, containing Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlin, and even Michael Jordan.

Heck, the man even sits atop that list.

Jayson Tatum has a higher points per game average at 24-years-old than Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlin, and Magic Johnson

Before we start off here, we’d like to wish Jayson Tatum a very happy belated birthday, for turning 24, on March 3rd, 2022.

In case you haven’t caught on yet, take a look at the tweet below.

Highest scoring average at age 24 in NBA history 1. Jayson Tatum – 45.5 PPG

2. Wilt Chamberlain – 38.4 PPG

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabaar – 34.8 PPG

4. Michael Jordan – 34.7 PPG pic.twitter.com/385LowdlGx — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 6, 2022

Technically, the reporter isn’t wrong…

For those that may still be clueless, Jayson Tatum turned 24 less than a week ago. Since his birthday, he has played just two games, where he scored 37 and 54 points. That average comes up to 45.5 points per game.

The banter levels on this one are way over 9000. And NBA Twitter had some seriously varying reactions to it.

Tatum is five years away from qualifying for this list, Taylor — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 6, 2022

Celtics Twitter is the best twitter — Kani Ellis (@EllisKani) March 6, 2022

Who would have thought that such a humorously cool statistic would cause so many people to lose their fucking minds. It’s a joke. Good Lord. — Riley Poole (@2Left4Sum) March 6, 2022

Thought he was 19 😞 — Roberto Martínez (@rob910205) March 7, 2022

Never change, Celtics Twitter. Never change.

