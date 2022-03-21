Basketball

“If Draymond Green wants to disrespect me it’s his choice, I’m never going to talk down on anyone”: Rudy Gobert breaks his silence on the Warriors forward’s recent digs at him

"If Draymond Green wants to disrespect me it's his choice, I'm never going to talk down on anyone": Rudy Gobert breaks his silence on the Warriors forward's recent digs at him
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"With his 28 points tonight, Jordan Poole crosses Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson!": Warriors' young star becomes the only Dubs player this season to have 9 consecutive 20+ point games
Next Article
"The best basketball player doesn't have to be an American anymore": Joel Embiid hints at foreign players taking over the league as top players
NBA Latest Post
"The best basketball player doesn't have to be an American anymore": Joel Embiid hints at foreign players taking over the league as top players
“The best basketball player doesn’t have to be an American anymore”: Joel Embiid hints at foreign players taking over the league as top players

Joel Embiid feels that although basketball is bigger in the United States, an American doesn’t…