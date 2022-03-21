“If Draymond Green wants to disrespect me it’s his choice, I’m never going to talk down on anyone”: Rudy Gobert breaks his silence on the Warriors forward’s recent digs at him

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert seems unperturbed by Draymond Green’s comments, choosing not to respond to the Warriors point forward’s recent comments.

Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green are two of the elite defenders in the league today. While the Jazz center is known for his ability to protect the rim and blocking skills, the Warriors forward can defend all positions. The two multiple-time All-Stars are regular candidates for the DPOY award.

However, all’s not well between the two, with Green taking back-to-back shots at the French superstar. The Warriors forward has on repeated occasions mocked Gobert for crying on national television for not being selected to play the ASG in 2019.

If this wasn’t enough, Green recently expressed his disapproval publicly on being compared to Gobert. During the All-Star weekend in Cleveland, Green told TNT analyst Kenny Smith that he and Gobert weren’t alike.

“You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We’re not alike.”

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Gobert finally broke his silence on the matter. The three-time DPOY didn’t seem bothered about Green’s comments, adding a lot of guys in the league try to discredit him.

Rudy Gobert responds to Draymond Green’s recent comments targeting him.

Gobert believes there is no feud between him and the three-time champion. The Jazz center takes Green’s comments as a compliment, saying the following.

“I’m not talking about him,” said the current rebounding leader. “When I see him in person, he’s always really nice and respectful. So as long as that stays the same. I think that what’s being said about me on podcasts, it’s not just Draymond, it’s a lot of guys that try to discredit what I do every night, who I am as a player. It’s part of it. But for me, I will always take it as respect. If I was an average defensive player, an average player, they wouldn’t talk about me. I will always take it as respect.”

Gobert, who usually stays away from the limelight, had no malice against Green and continues to respect the Warriors forward. The French superstar considers playing in the league a big accomplishment and respects everyone around him.

“Guys have platforms, they have a voice,” Gobert told Rooks. “When their voice can affect the average narrative, it can affect people’s opinions, it’s their right to use it. For me, I’m never going to talk down on anyone. I respect all of these guys. I respect everyone in the league, being in the league is already a big accomplishment. I show respect. If you disrespect me in person, it’s a different story but you can say whatever you want about me.”

Gobert added,

“Once again, when I talk about Draymond, or anyone else, I show respect. If these guys want to disrespect me, it’s their choice. I’m a quiet person and some guys are different, and they’re going to express their mind and it’s fine.”

Gobert might be staring at his fourth DPOY title, while Green’s time spent rehabbing from his back injury has pushed him down the ladder.