“I spent $1 million in just 30 minutes!”: When Shaquille O’Neal spoke about his spending problem as NBA star, and the incident that made him change drastically

A look back at when Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal spent a whole fortune within a day during his NBA career

Shaquille O’Neal was one heck of a player, wasn’t he? At the end of the day, you don’t get the title of the most dominant player of all time on a fluke.

Off the court though, the man has been a bit of a financial mogul for a long time now. And evidently, that part of him hasn’t veined to this day at all.

Given these factors, it may seem like this has been a god-given talent for the Diesel. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Shaq had once sat down for an interview to discuss stories from different parts of his life. And during this interview, he not only discussed how he spent $1 million in a span of 30 minutes but also the valuable lesson he learned, that stayed with him for life.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

When Shaquille O’Neal bought 3 Mercedez-Benzs within a span of 30 minutes, before receiving a valuable lesson about money

When it comes to money today, Shaquille O’Neal is a pretty charitable person. If he sees a person in need, it isn’t uncommon for the man to just buy anything they wish for them. When it comes to his personal desires, however, he is known to be a pretty stringent man, at least relative to those in his tax brackets.

However, as we mentioned earlier, this wasn’t always the case. And talking about where it all changed for him, here is what he said in the interview we mentioned above.

$1 million dollars is a LOT of money to spend, never mind 30 minutes.

We’re just really happy the man is as resourceful as he is today. And as a result, he is now one of the richest former NBA players of all time.

Now that, is an achievement right there.

