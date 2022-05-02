“Rudy Gobert feels Donovan Mitchell is a liability!”: NBA Insider reveal shocking report on how Jazz co-stars really feel about each other headed into this offseason

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert could make massive decision on his NBA future as per NBA insiders

Like him or hate him, Rudy Gobert has clearly been one of the best rim protectors in the NBA for a while now.

Far the past 5 seasons or so, the Jazz chose to build around him, and Donovan Mitchell of course, hoping that it can one day result in an NBA championship one day.

As far as the franchise is concerned, those hopes have yet to change. However, it seems that one part of this star duo seems to have finally had enough of the other.

For some time now, cracks have been showing up in the relationship of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. And now, with the latest report on the matter, it appears that there is no going back for the French center now.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Rudy Gobert reportedly ready to ask for a trade, after becoming sick of being on the same team as Donovan Mitchell

Reported rifts between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have not been uncommon over the past couple of seasons. So, with the Jazz’s season ending as embarrassingly as it did, it isn’t all that surprising to see this crop up yet again.

However, something is different this time around. This time, the rumors seem far, far more plausible. In fact, according to NBA insiders, it has darn near entered the stage from which there is no return.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Rudy Gobert is at “him or me” point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days, per @realOCsports “Rudy feels that his own numbers are consistent or getting better, while Don is D liability and is falling off in terms of explosiveness” pic.twitter.com/ilIJRMXX2z — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 2, 2022

All the best to the front office of the Jazz, because god knows they’re going to need it during this upcoming offseason.

