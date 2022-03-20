“I stay me, and we’ll win!”: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball answers questions on whether his different hair means it’s a different him after 108-129 win vs Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball speaks on the Charlotte Hornets being 4-0 since his haircut

Does anybody miss LaMelo Ball’s long hair? At the very least, we don’t think Hornets fans do.

Ever since the All-Star got a haircut, Charlotte has gone from being one of the coldest teams in the entire league to one that just can’t stop winning, even in games against the best of teams.

Right now, their record since his haircut stands at an impressive 4-0. But, given their form, who knows how far this win-streak could extend.

Speaking of the win-streak though, after the Hornets’ recent 108-129 win vs the Mavericks, the star was asked about what he thinks of the connection around his hair and winning. And to it, the man had quite the interesting answer.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball says his different hair does not mean a different him, dispelling the fun little theory

Before we really get started here, how about we just show you the clip in question?

We won’t lie, we don’t quite think EVERYTHING about him is still the same.

Lately, LaMelo Ball has been a bit less foolhardy about forcing anything. Instead, he seems to be letting the game come to him, and because of it, is able to control the flow of the match, that much better.

Whether or not his hair is indeed connected to the Hornets winning, your guess is as good as ours. But, if that theory does turn out to be true, fans of the franchise will hope the man chooses to go bald next, to guarantee them an NBA championship.

