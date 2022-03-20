“One of the reasons they did it was because it was a built in scapegoat” Russell Westbrook is going to be the fall guy says Nick Wright

Russell Westbrook is going to be the fall guy when the Lakers inevitably fall out this season, says NBA sports personality Nick Wright.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an abysmal season. They are currently hanging on to the 9th seed and sit 4.5 games behind the eighth seed and local rivals the Clippers.

A lot of the burden has fallen to nine-time all-star and former league MVP Russell Westbrook. The reason for this burden is down to the fact that fellow all-star Anthony Davis is out injured.

Apart from that, Westbrook himself has had a torrid few months. His production has been drastically low. Not only that, but his assist numbers are also at their lowest.

What ails Westbrook? We don’t know.

Nick Wright theorizes as to why Russell Westbrook will be the scapegoat.

Despite all the criticism, the Lakers star hit a game-tying three-point shot against the Toronto Raptors. The shot only proved his worth as the Lakers rallied to win the game in overtime.

Seeing all this, Nick Wright went on air to speculate that the reason Westbrook was brought on was not just down to his abilities as a basketball player.

Nick went on Colin Cowherd’s podcast network, The Volume to speak about his theory. He said was quick to point out how the Lakers played on LeBron’s demands.

He stated that the Los Angeles outfit did things as per the King’s demands. The tv-personality went on to say that the Lakers acquired Westbrook because he is an easy scapegoat.

While speculating about the possible fit between Westbrook and LeBron, Nick added that the four-time was not great at seeing which players fit him the best.

The verdict is still out on whether Westbrook will be blamed, but so far, all the fingers point to Mr. Triple Double.