“I still hold the record for highest 3-point percentage in a Finals series”: Isiah Thomas breaks down how his shooting would’ve allowed him to play in today’s game on Kevin Durant’s podcast

Isiah Thomas states that he’d fit perfectly into the modern NBA with its pace and its spacing in an interview with Kevin Durant on Boardroom.

It is a cinch, but one thing NBA players love doing is calling casual basketball fans out. A large chunk of the sport’s fandom began watching it during the mid-2010s, especially when the Warriors took off.

As a result, most of this crowd’s experiences regarding the game are from the era that they’ve watched. A clear majority of them don’t realize how the evolution of the sport has brought it to the juncture it is at today.

They underrate the legends of the game, especially from the 60s onwards. And Kevin Durant is among those players who take pleasure in calling this bad faith out.

Isiah Thomas tells Kevin Durant why he could play in today’s NBA

The Pistons legend was the latest guest on Kevin Durant’s Boardroom podcast. Isiah Thomas has always had a radiant personality whenever he’s a panelist or a guest. This particular interview was no different.

One segment of this interview (currently available on Apple, Google and Spotify) deals with how Isiah Thomas’ 3-level scoring threat would’ve allowed him to mesh effortlessly into the modern game.

The 60-year-old Hall of Famer also cited some stats to describe how he’d perform in today’s NBA:

“This is where Kevin and I are very similar because I’m gonna run down some numbers to you. So when you go back and you look at my 1990 NBA Finals, I still think I hold the record for the highest 3-point percentage in a Finals series.”

“And you go back and look it up. I think I was 16 for 20, right? And they say you only took 20 3s, that’s a short sample size. I say well we only played 5 games!”