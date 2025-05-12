Consistently Going At Michael Jordan On Socials, Isiah Thomas Confusingly Suggests MJ’s Era Was Easier To Play In

The beef between Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan is one of the most infamous rivalries in NBA history. Decades have gone by, and yet, there’s no sign of cooling off. Thomas has made a habit of repeatedly taking shots at MJ in interviews, podcasts, and especially on his social media.

Advertisement

In December last year, he reposted a clip of Kendrick Perkins calling out MJ for his habit of lying and the role he played in keeping Zeke out of the 1992 Dream Team.

“Isiah Thomas is a great individual, and to me, you know what it is? They had a problem with Isiah Thomas’ competitive nature. He was the ultimate competitor, that’s the only way I see them keeping him off the Dream Team,” Perkins said in the clip.

And while most of it has centered around their on-court battles and off-court tension, Thomas’ latest jab might be one of the strangest yet. In a recent Instagram story, the Detroit Pistons legend reposted a reel that directly questioned the toughness of Jordan’s era.

The original clip suggested that MJ’s time in the league was actually the easiest era to play in, claiming the rules were so lax on offense that any great scorer could average 50 points per game.

Isiah Thomas on IG pic.twitter.com/T1yEaDFp40 — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) May 12, 2025



It seems like Zeke is trying to establish that Jordan’s greatness was a matter of luck more than it was about his skill set. For someone who played in the exact same era as Jordan, co-signing that message is… confusing, to say the least. By boosting that take, Thomas isn’t just diminishing MJ’s legacy; he’s also indirectly tearing down his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IamMega (@iammega3)



After all, if the era was so “easy,” why didn’t every elite player put up Jordan-level numbers? Now, it’s understandable that Zeke doesn’t like MJ, and he has good reasons for that.

Considering the fact that he got called an ‘a***ole’ on the ‘Last Dance’ to hundreds of millions across the world certainly wasn’t something that sat well with him. Half a decade later and he’s still waiting for his apology from ‘His Airness’

However, the least he can do is come up with better angles to attack him, because this one is doing damage to his legacy as a Hall of Famer as well. Discrediting the very foundation of his own legacy just to score a point against Jordan isn’t a good look on the NBA legend.

And it gets even more bizarre when you consider that Thomas has also claimed he’d dominate in today’s NBA, an era widely regarded as softer and more offensive-friendly than the one he played in. During a conversation on Boardroom, he said, “Would I be able to make three-point shots? Of course. In this era, would I be able to get to the basket? Of course.”

So, which is it? If the ‘80s and ‘90s were too easy, and today’s game is even more open, then Thomas is essentially calling out both his era and the current one. You can’t help but wonder what exactly Thomas is trying to prove at this point, and whether it’s worth throwing his own era under the bus just to take another swing at Jordan.