Isiah Thomas Echoes Craig Hodges Sentiment On Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Being ‘Too Old’ To Beef

The beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has been simmering for years now, growing louder ever since the release of The Last Dance. While fans have gotten used to the cold tension between the two former Bulls greats, some of their old teammates clearly aren’t okay with it.

Pippen has been relentlessly taking shots at MJ for the last few years. He believed that he wasn’t portrayed well in the Netflix documentary series, and it made him speak ill of his former teammate.

It’s worth noting that Pippen also promoted his book in the same timeline. So, calling MJ a “horrible” player and teammate might’ve been a strategy to generate more interest for his book. Regardless, it hasn’t been a pleasant sight to witness. Former Bull Craig Hodges recently spoke on the ongoing drama between his ex-teammates during an appearance on All The Smoke.

He said, “Lord willing, they’ll come together because everybody got children and grandbabies now, man. We too old for that sh*t.” As someone who suited up next to both of them during the Bulls’ dynasty years, Hodges’ message came from a place of frustration and hope. He wishes that whatever pride, bitterness, or ego exists can be laid to rest.

While MJ and Pippen are yet to respond or react to Hodges’ message, Isiah Thomas echoed the same sentiment. The Pistons legend shared his quote on his Instagram story and also commented, “All love for Craig,” under the ATS post. It’s interesting to see Zeke wishing for things to go back to normal between MJ and Pippen, because he has had his own issues with Jordan.

Isiah Thomas on IG pic.twitter.com/avsxQ6w4VK — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) May 3, 2025

He is still seeking an apology from MJ for being called an “a**hole” in The Last Dance. On ATS, he said that he wants a public apology from the Bulls legend, and only then will he be willing to forgive him. Zeke said, “If you didn’t mean it, get on national television and apologize for it. Now, if you meant it, let it ride as it is.”

The beef between the former Bulls teammates never made sense. MJ and Pippen built the Bulls dynasty together and were on good terms all these years. So, suddenly, when Pippen started taking shots at MJ, it seemed weird. Thomas, on the other hand, has all the reasons to hold a grudge against Jordan.

They never saw eye to eye during the Bad Boys era, and then the infamous neglected handshakes in the ’91 ECF by the Pistons made things worse between them. Thomas was also famously left out of the Dream Team, for which he blames Jordan to this day.