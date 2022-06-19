“I take great pride in beating Michael Jordan and the 72-10 Bulls!”: Hornets legend Rex Chapman recalls his HUGE game against MJ and the Chicago Bulls back in 1996

There are very few players who get to say they got one over Michael Jordan. In 1996, Rex Chapman was one of them, torching the 72-10 Bulls!

The 1990s were completely dominated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Bar four, the Bulls dynasty won six of the ten championships in that decade.

Perhaps the most memorable run of the dynasty was their second three-peat. The trio of MJ, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman led the Bulls to three rings from 1996 to 1998.

In their first season together, they would make history setting the then wins record of 72-10. A record that would only be broken 20 years later by the Golden State Warriors!

On this day in 1996, the #Bulls top off their 72-10 record with an NBA Championship after defeating the Seattle SuperSonics. 👉@BullsArchive pic.twitter.com/DGVMfFcNA2 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 16, 2019

It was an amazing season, but it wasn’t perfect. Seeing as they lost 10 games, one can’t help but wonder which teams beat the almighty 96′ Chicago Bulls.

Rex Chapman takes great pride in scoring 39 points on one of the teams that beat Michael Jordan and the 72-10 Chicago Bulls

On February 24th, 1996, the Chicago Bulls went head-to-head against the Miami Heat. This was the year the Bulls would go on to have their 72-10 season, a record at the time.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t a perfect season as 10 teams got the better of them. One of them was the Heat, who took away a crucial win on the aforementioned date.

On that fateful night, the star of the show was none other than Rex Chapman, who annihilated the Bulls, scoring 39 points. All while being guarded by Michael Jordan. A night that Chapman himself takes pride in.

It was an amazing game for Rex, but it clearly had minimal effect on the Bulls. Especially since they would go on to sweep the Heat in the first round of the playoffs that year.

