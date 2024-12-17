“I Think I’m 0–3 on Christmas”: Austin Reaves Recalls Agony of Missing Christmas Game in Rookie Year Due to COVID

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA female referee Danielle Scott (87) talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NBA schedules a slot of special games for Christmas Day for the entertainment of fans, which usually entail the most exciting matchups of the year that capture the festive spirit. The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are tied for the most Christmas Day wins in NBA history with 24 each. However, Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves has been notoriously unlucky on 25th December in his career.

In fact, he discussed with teammate D’Angelo Russell how his Christmas Day games have been cursed since his rookie year when he missed the game due to COVID. The Lakers have had the honor of playing on Christmas Eve in every season that Reaves has been a professional player, but they have been handed disappointing losses every single time.

In his rookie season, they lost to the Brooklyn Nets at home in Reaves’ absence, 122-115. The next season, they fell 124-115 to the Mavericks in Dallas. Last year, they succumbed to a 126-115 defeat to the Boston Celtics.

Reaves lamented his 0-3 Christmas record to D’Lo. He said, “I think I’m 0-3 on Christmas Day games. I didn’t play my rookie year, I had COVID. Second year was Dallas in Dallas, got beat. Last year was Boston. I was so mad my rookie year when I got COVID.”

“Hit the game winner in Dallas, get COVID that night. We’re in Minnesota, stuck there for 5 days. I was like I don’t care if I miss all these games until Christmas, it was like December 16. I don’t care if i miss any of them, if I can get back on Christmas, that’s all that matters,” he added.

However, he wasn’t able to recover in such a short period from Covid. So that still remains a regret for the 26-year-old.

Reaves, like every other player in the league, loves the opportunity that the Christmas game offers. With the Lakers slated to take on the Warriors this season, and Reaves having returned from an injury break, it is the perfect opportunity to notch his first win on the big day.

Austin Reaves plays Santa Claus

Last year, the Lakers had a back-to-back on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As he and the team were shooting around before their OKC game on the 24th, Reaves spotted a young fan in the stands, who had a sign declaring his admiration for the Lakers guard.

It featured a personal take on Mariah Carey’s famous lyrics “All I want for Christmas is you,” and instead said, “All I want for Christmas is to meet Austin Reaves.” AR-15 made a beeline for the kid, and after reading his sign, he autographed a jersey for him, and posed for a photo.

All this young Lakers fan wanted was “To Meet Austin Reaves” for Christmas & Reaves granted his wish! 💯❤️ Amazing! pic.twitter.com/PHRrQPOQ2c — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 24, 2023

The jersey he signed was the one Reaves wore during his college days in Oklahoma, with the number 12 on the back.

AR-15’s contributions to the game were important for the Lakers that day as he chipped in with 11 points off the bench, helping the Lakers walk away 129-120 winners.