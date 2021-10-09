“I think they can still win it with Kyrie Irving playing this way”: Knicks legend Charles Oakley believes the Nets can win the NBA championship with or without Kyrie

NY Knicks icon Charles Oakley recently reveals in an interview that the Nets are still favourites to win it all amid the Kyrie vaccine saga.

Charles Oakley, most famously known for his tenure with the New York Knicks, played in the NBA for 19 Seasons. He was highly rated for his rebounding and defensive prowess.

The odds say that Brooklyn Nets are the favourite to win the NBA championship. However, the latest Kyrie Irving vaccine drama has hurt their championship chances. Nevertheless, former Knicks superstar Charles Oakley believes that this isn’t the case.

The 1x All-Star is of the opinion that the guard’s unavailability won’t derail the team’s title hopes. As it stands, Kyrie is set to miss half the season as due to COVID vaccine mandates in New York City and California. As a result, analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Shaq have told the Nets to get rid of him.

Charles Oakley weighs in on Nets – Kyrie Irving Vaccine Drama

The former All-Star recently shared his thoughts to TMZ about Kyrie and the Nets.

He goes on to say –

“I think they still gonna win it with him playing this way. You still have James Harden and KD; two of the top five best players in the league. So, add him in on the road or wherever he plays it’d be a plus.”

He further added –

“But they wasn’t healthy last year. So, if James Harden comes back healthy this year and if KD healthy, they still can win it even if Kyrie only played half the season.”

The Nets have the same big 3 as last season but have a stronger supporting cast this time around. The signing of Patty Mills from Spurs gives them a starter-level point guard in case Kyrie misses any games.

Additionally, the Nets drafted guard Cam Thomas, and as of now, he looks like the steal of the draft. It seems like the Nets are fully armed to deal with the potential Kyrie absence.

